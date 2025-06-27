“It seemed like I was heading for suicide watch” - When Liverpool hero Steven Gerrard revealed what he went through after famous slip

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard once discussed his mental turmoil after his infamous slip vs Chelsea in April 2014 that cost the Reds the Premier League title. Gerrard's mishap is often considered one of the biggest slips in the English league.

In their third-to-last league game, Liverpool faced Jose Mourinho's Chelsea on April 27, 2014, after remaining 16 games unbeaten. The Blues, meanwhile, were five points behind them. At the stroke of halftime, the scoreline was still 0-0. The infamous slip came when Steven Gerrard was unable to control a pass from Mamadou Sakho, losing the ball in front of Chelsea striker Demba Ba after losing his footing.

Ba took perfect advantage of the situation and found the back of the net within moments, giving the Blues a 1-0 lead. Liverpool eventually lost the game 2-0, with Willian scoring the second goal for Mourinho's side. Gerrard's crucial mistake cost the Merseysiders the chance to secure their first league title since 1990, with Manchester City eventually bagging the trophy.

In his autobiography, titled My Story, Steven Gerrard opened up about the mental turmoil he went through after his crucial slip against Chelsea. The Liverpool icon wrote (via SPORTBible):

"I sat in the back of the car and felt the tears rolling down my face. I hadn’t cried for years but, on the way home, I couldn’t stop. It was very quiet as we moved further and further away from Anfield. I felt numb, like I had lost someone in my family. It was as if my whole quarter of a century at this football club poured out of me. I did not even try to stem the silent tears as the events of the afternoon played over and over again in my head."

He continued:

"I felt isolated. I felt very alone. (...) It seemed like I was heading for suicide watch instead."

The Merseysiders eventually won their first Premier League and overall 19th league title under coach Jurgen Klopp in 2020. They won their second title in the Premier League era in Arne Slot's debut season at Anfield.

When Gary Neville made feelings clear about Steven Gerrard's infamous slip that cost Liverpool their 19th league title

In a 2018 appearance on Monday Night Football, Manchester United legend Gary Neville weighed in on Steven Gerrard's infamous slip that led to Liverpool losing the Premier League. Neville believed Gerrard should not have been blamed as much as he was, while the goalkeeper could have done better to stop Demba Ba. He said (via GOAL):

"I've not said this before because at the time, it was such a deep wound for Liverpool fans and Steven Gerrard personally. I thought the keeper should have done better. I've never said it before. If that was a moment later on this season, I think Alisson would save it. I think eight times out of 10, he would save it."

He reiterated that goalkeeper Mignolet should have saved the shot and added:

"I think it's a scuffed shot from Demba Ba, I don't think he looks confident. It goes in and nobody ever blamed Mignolet for that goal. I don't think you can blame him, I don't think you can say he was at fault but Alisson would have saved it."

Despite the rare mishap, Steven Gerrard is often considered among the greatest legends of Liverpool. He has never won the Premier League with the Reds, but led them to one UEFA Champions League, two FA Cups, and three Carabao Cup titles, among others.

