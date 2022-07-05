“It takes balance” - New PSG coach Christophe Galtier responds when asked about Neymar’s future under him

New PSG manager Christophe Galtier has given an update on the future of superstar forward Neymar.

After weeks of speculation, the 55-year-old boss has been confirmed as the Parisien's new head coach in place of Mauricio Pochettino, who has been dismissed by new football advisor Luis Campos.

Galtier has left his post as manager of OGC Nice just a year after winning a historic Ligue 1 title with Lillle, but has a major decision to make regarding one of his high-profile stars.

The 30-year-old Neymar has been the subject of plenty of transfer speculation following comments made by club owner Nasser Al-Khelaifi, who criticized certain players for not putting in maximum effort in the most recent campaign.

The Brazilian international is still the most expensive footballer ever following his transfer from Barcelona in 2017 which was worth well over €200 million. Neymar has only made more than 30 appearances in a single season once in his five years at the Parc des Princes.

At Galtier's opening press conference, the new PSG boss was asked about the tricky winger's future, to which he replied (as quoted by L'Equipe):

“What coach wouldn't like to have Neymar in his squad? Yes, it takes balance, but I have a very clear idea of how I want to use him. I hope he stays with us."

Neymar, whose current deal runs until 2025 at PSG, scored 13 times and provided eight assists across his 28 appearances in the previous campaign. The forward was jeered by his own supporters last term following the team's humiliating exit from the Champions League at the hands of Real Madrid in the round of 16.

New PSG boss determined to create a close-knit atmosphere in the squad

The French champions have often been accused of having too many superstars who do not put the team first when the going gets tough.

Galtier has declared right from the beginning of his reign that the Parisiens will not succeed unless they are a collective unit.

He said at his unveiling:

"The way of working with Luis (Campos) means that there are no compromises. It's the team first and foremost. There may be some shortcomings. We'll make sure there are as few as possible. My objective is for this sum of talents to become a great team with great strengths. I will make sure that this team is very united. If there are players who come out of this framework, they will be removed. How will it stay in place? Internal."

