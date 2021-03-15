'It could be true...' — Zinedine Zidane drops massive hint over Cristiano Ronaldo's Real Madrid return

Cristiano Ronaldo has been strongly linked with a return to Real Madrid in recent weeks, and Zinedine Zidane has just fuelled the speculation with a massive hint. The French coach said that there 'could be' some truth to rumours suggesting the Portuguese icon is set for a spectacular homecoming in the Spanish capital.

There were whispers of Cristiano Ronaldo wanting out of Italy last summer with Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United thrown into the mix at the time, but he ended up remaining at Juventus.

However, after a thoroughly underwhelming campaign so far — highlighted by the Old Lady's unceremonious exit from the UEFA Champions League — the 36-year-old could reportedly be set to depart for his former club.

12 - Cristiano Ronaldo is the first player to score 20+ goals in each of the last 12 seasons in the top-5 European Leagues. Giant.#JuveSpezia pic.twitter.com/UN1LBAwBRc — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) March 2, 2021

When Zidane was asked whether there is any truth to these rumours ahead of their UCL second leg against Atalanta Bergamo, he responded;

"Yes, it could be [true]. We know Cristiano [Ronaldo], we know the person he is and everything he has done here."

"But now he’s a Juventus player and we must respect this. Now, let’s see what the future will be. I was lucky enough to coach him and he is very impressive. Right now, he's helping Juventus."

? - Real Madrid will be without Cristiano Ronaldo; who joined Juventus in the summer – the Portuguese forward was directly involved in exactly 50% of Real Madrid’s goals in the Champions League from 2009/10 to 2017/18 (105 goals, 27 assists). Expectation. pic.twitter.com/YQUgcgCvCk — OptaJose (@OptaJose) September 19, 2018

This isn't the first time the Real Madrid boss has been quizzed about Cristiano Ronaldo's return. Although he did respond in the past and called him a 'magnificent' player, Zidane remain tight-lipped on the speculation and expressed;

"You know what he [Cristiano Ronaldo] is, what he has done and how much love we have for him. He made history here, he's magnificent. Now, he is a Juve player and I cannot tell you anything about what they [media] are saying. He's a Juve player and I have to respect these things."

Advertisement

Should there be any truth in Zidane's latest comments, though, Cristiano Ronaldo could be set for a sensational return to Real Madrid as he seeks European glory once again before the end of his career. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner won the UCL four times with Real Madrid, three of which were with Zidane at the helm.

Juventus dismiss Cristiano Ronaldo's Real Madrid return

Juventus v FC Internazionale - Coppa Italia

Despite immense speculation suggesting the Portuguese striker could leave for Real Madrid, Andrea Pirlo did not entertain anything of this nature, saying it's 'normal' for such rumours to arise when the player in question is Cristiano Ronaldo.

Bianconeri chief Fabio Paratici further reiterated what Pirlo said and claimed reading rumours of Cristiano Ronaldo's exit 'made him laugh.'

Advertisement

🚨| Juventus’ position on CR7:



The decision for Cristiano Ronaldo have not been taken, everything will be evaluated in the coming months, in all probability at the end of the season because now Cristiano wants to focus on Serie A and the Coppa Italia.@FabrizioRomano [🎖] — Madrid Xtra. (@MadridXtra) March 15, 2021

The Italian told Sky Sport Italia;

"It makes me laugh. I never imagined Ronaldo could be put into question. I grew up in a small town and I heard people discussing Michel Platini, Gigi Rivera, Roberto Baggio, top players inside bars."

"Ronaldo won five Ballons d'Or, I don't know how many Champions League titles. He won so many trophies and has scored so many goals at Juventus. It's a privilege to have him here, we are happy to have him here. He surely represents the future of Juventus."

The former Real Madrid great went on to score a stunning first-half hat-trick against Cagliari to take his career goal tally to 770, surpassing Brazilian icon Pele in the list of all-time top goalscorers.

Also read: 'True champions never break!' - Cristiano Ronaldo talks Juventus' UCL exit and future amidst Real Madrid rumours