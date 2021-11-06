"It hasn't worked in the past" - Gary Neville warns Manchester United against sacking Solskjaer

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has warned the Red Devils against sacking Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The Englishman pointed out how managers with better profiles like Jose Mourinho and Louis van Gaal struggled at Old Trafford and suggested that the club should stick with Solskjaer.

Solskjaer's future as Manchester United manager has come under the microscope recently. The pressure on the United manager has intensified following the club's 2-0 defeat at the hands of derby rivals Manchester City on Saturday.

Manchester United lost 5-0 to Liverpool in their last home game and were hoping to bounce back against Manchester City. However, an own goal from Eric Bailly and a goal from Bernardo Silva ensured the visitors went home with all three points.

After Manchester United's heavy defeat to Liverpool, Solskjaer was reported to have been given three more matches to prove his worth. While the Red Devils did register a 3-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur last weekend, they were held to a 2-2 draw by Atalanta in the Champions League. They now go into the international break on the back of a loss to Manchester City.

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville feels the club should stick with the Norwegian tactician. Neville is aware that Manchester United could appoint a manager with a better profile immediately, but has warned his former employers against doing so.

“Who can they get now? They [board] are unsure. They will stick with the long term plan with Ole. You could get a better manager with a better CV tomorrow but it hasn’t worked [in the past].”

Neville pointed out how experienced and successful managers like Mourinho and Van Gaal failed to bring the glory days back to Old Trafford.

“Course there are better managers. But they’ve gone down this route already [ Mourinho and Louis Van Gaal].”

Could Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's stint with Manchester United be coming to an end?

Solskjaer took the reins at Old Trafford in December 2018, initially as a caretaker before being appointed on a permanent basis in March the following year. The Norwegian guided the Red Devils to a second-place finish last season but their miserable form in the current campaign has led to calls for him to be sacked.

Manchester United are currently eight points behind leaders Chelsea, having played an extra game, and Solskjaer's time appears to be running out.

