Italy's shaky post-Euro 2020 form continues as Azzurri drop crucial points to Switzerland

Italy have not been the same since winning the 2020 European Championships. The Azzurri were clearly the best team at the tournament but their performance levels have dropped in recent months.

In the FIFA World Cup qualifiers, for instance, they’ve recorded just one win in their last four qualifying matches. Italy also lost to Spain in the semi-final of the UEFA Nations League.

For a side that went almost two years without defeat and embarked on a world-record 37 matches unbeaten, their current form is worrying.

Roberto Mancini’s side hasn’t been impressive in recent matches and their 1-1 draw with Switzerland on Friday limits their chances of gaining automatic qualification to the World Cup in Qatar.

Italy held by Switzerland

Italy are not used to going behind in games and, therefore, faced an uphill task when Switzerland took an early lead in Rome.

The Swiss made a great start to the game, with Silvan Widmer applying a smart finish to open the scoring after just 11 minutes.

From there, the Azzurri assumed control and were largely dominant. Their wastefulness in front of goal, however, didn’t help them much.

It took until the 36th minute for Giovanni Di Lorenzo to restore parity. And despite being awarded a penalty in the 90th minute, Jorginho blasted his effort way off target as the game ended 1-1.

B/R Football @brfootball 89': VAR awards a penalty for Italy

90': Jorginho skies the game-winning penalty against Switzerland



🙃 89': VAR awards a penalty for Italy90': Jorginho skies the game-winning penalty against Switzerland🙃 https://t.co/nq0zAPts5t

Azzurri’s shaky form continues

The result means Italy remain second in Group C of the European World Cup qualifiers, with Switzerland leading on goal difference.

The Azzurri also have a crucial final group game against Northern Ireland next and even a win may still not be enough to guarantee an automatic qualification.

The truth is that Italy have been far from the compact and ruthless team we saw at the Euros and the team is currently struggling for consistency.

"We missed a penalty in the first leg and one in the return, these things happen," said Mancini after the draw with Switzerland, as quoted by Goal.

"Jorginho felt like kicking it and it’s right that he did. He is one of the [best] penalty takers in the team. In the first half, we suffered and struggled. Then we came out well but missed the winning goal."

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Italy's form has been shaky since winning the Euros. Unless they improve, they could drop to the play-offs, especially with Switzerland looking great ahead of the final round of group matches.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar