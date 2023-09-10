Italy vs Ukraine Prediction and Betting Tips | September 12th 2023

Italy will welcome Ukraine to the San Siro in the group stage of the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers on Tuesday.

The hosts were held to a 1-1 draw by North Macedonia in their previous outing on Saturday. Ciro Immobile scored in his first appearance in these qualifiers to give Italy the lead in the 47th minute, but that was canceled out by Enis Bardhi's 81st-minute equalizer.

The visitors extended their unbeaten run in the qualifiers to three games on Saturday as they held the in-form England to a 1-1 draw. Oleksandr Zinchenko broke the deadlock in the 26th minute and Kyle Walker bagged the equalizer in the 41st minute.

The hosts are in third place in Group C standings with four points from three games, the visitors, meanwhile, are in second place with seven points from four games.

Italy vs Ukraine Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have clashed eight times in all competitions. The hosts have dominated proceedings against the visitors and enjoy an unbeaten record thus far. They have six wins to their name while just a couple of games have ended in draws.

They last met in a friendly in 2018 in Genoa, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

The visitors have failed to score in five of their eight meetings against the hosts and have scored just one goal apiece in the other three games.

The hosts have failed to score once in eight games against the visitors.

The hosts have a 100% record in European qualifiers against the visitors, recording a 4-1 win on aggregate in their two meetings in the 2008 qualifying campaign.

Italy have suffered just one defeat at home in the European qualifiers in the 21st century, with that loss coming against England in March.

Italy vs Ukraine Prediction

Luciano Spalletti's reign as the Azzurri coach got under way with a draw on Saturday, as they conceded a late equalizer against North Macedonia. They will also be without the services of Matteo Politano and Gianluca Mancini, who were injured in the match and have left the squad.

Spalletti has called up Riccardo Orsolini to fill in for Politano and might add another attacker as he will want to secure a win in his first home game for the national team.

The Blue and Yellow have been in good touch recently, suffering just three defeats in their last 21 games in all competitions. They scored from their only shot on target against the in-form English team, making them drop points for the first time in the ongoing qualifying campaign.

While they are winless in their eight meetings against the hosts, they have scored twice in their last two meetings against them. They have scored at least one goal in their last four games in all competitions as well.

With that in mind, we expect them to hold the hosts to a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Italy 1-1 Ukraine

Italy vs Ukraine Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Ciro Immobile to score or assist any time - Yes