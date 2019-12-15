Ivan Rakitic approach made, Erling Haaland eyed up for January and more: Manchester United Transfer news roundup, December 15th 2019

Hello and welcome to the Manchester United transfer news roundup for the day! Here are the top stories of the day surrounding the record English champions.

Manchester United should sign Kane, says Berbatov

Former Manchester United star Dimitar Berbatov has stated that the Red Devils should sign Harry Kane but is also aware of the fact that it might not happen. He also stated that United fans want to see strikers who can take on defenders and score from difficult angles, which is a profile that many strikers don’t have right now.

“If they could get Harry Kane then that would be great, because he has everything. But it's not going to happen,” he said.

“United fans want to see strikers who play with the element of surprise, beating defenders and shooting from different angles, so the way to deal with the pressure as a new United striker is to be different.

“There aren't many strikers around who are available and would fit into United's system.”

RB Leipzig boss admits speaking to Erling Haaland

RB Leipzig boss Julian Nagelsmann has revealed that he has spoken to Erling Braut Haaland regarding a potential move to the club. Nagelsmann claimed that he spoke to the youngster about his idea of football and that the striker was more focused on listening than speaking.

“I tried to explain to him in good English what my idea of football was,” he said. “I think it went quite well.

“After such talks you can say relatively little because they are usually very one-sided. You tell a lot as a coach, the consultant and the player listen.”

The striker has also been linked with a move to Manchester United and despite Leipzig's approach, the Red Devils are reportedly frontrunners for his signature, as revealed by Sam Pilger of The Athletic.

Rakitic says no to Manchester United

Ivan Rakitic has decided to stay with Barcelona, according to Marca. The midfielder has enjoyed a recent resurgence to his Barcelona career and has no intention of leaving the club in January, despite interest from Manchester United, Inter and Juventus.

He also came close to leaving the Camp Nou in the summer but opted to stay with the Blaugrana despite the arrival of Frenkie de Jong.