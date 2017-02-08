Ivan Rakitic opens up about parties at Barcelona and Lionel Messi's lifestyle

Rakitic lifts the lid.

Parties at Barcelona are not all about booze and glamour

What’s the story?

The life of a celebrity is always perceived as a glorious one, but Barcelona midfielder, Ivan Rakitic, has shed some light on the events that take place within the walls of parties held by the members of Barcelona.

Contrary to the general consensus among the fans, the Croat claimed that the parties organised by footballers are the same as the ones held by normal people.

Speaking to a Croatian publication named 'Novi List', he said: "I know people think a footballer’s life is all glamour, crazy parties... but recently [Luis] Suarez invited me to his 30th birthday, and it was the same as if any of you invited me: we bought him presents, sat down, had a dinner, conversation, had some fun and that is it.”

In case you didn’t know…

The Camp Nou outfit very recently held an event to commemorate the 30th birthday of Luis Suarez. While many players were photographed entering the party, what happened inside was information that wasn’t confided.

The heart of the matter

The former Sevilla playmaker also revealed that most of the players at the club like to lead a normal lifestyle. He also went on to confess that he, Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez are family oriented people and tend to avoid parties and bars.

Adding to his revelations, Ivan Rakitic further stated that the players love to play the indoor game of Ludo when they are on away trips. It was apparently a tradition that started during the Pep Guardiola era. In long hours of flight, according to the Barcelona star, they sometimes spend the entirety of it playing Ludo.

What next?

Barcelona are just a point behind Real Madrid in the league table. However, the Catalans have played two games more, which means that the deficit could reach a potential 7 points if Madrid win their games in hand. Having said that, the point pressure could get to the Blancos and they could easily spill some points here and here—at least that is what the Blaugranas will be hoping for.

Sportskeeda’s take…

As spectators, the lens through which we see footballers—or celebrities, for that matter—is a bit different from the one we use while seeing non-famous people. The tint makes them look like Gods, but the truth is that they are just like you and me—albeit with more money, fame, swag, fun and well, with more everything.

