Jablonec vs Celtic prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League Qualifiers 2021-22

The UEFA Europa League is back with a set of qualifying matches this week as Celtic take on Jablonec on Thursday. Both teams have been inconsistent over the past year and will need to be at their best in this match.

Jablonec have not been at their best in the Czech First League and will need to prove their mettle in this game. The home side has good players in its ranks but cannot afford to put a foot wrong this week.

Celtic, on the other hand, are yet to justify their potential under Ange Postecoglou and cannot afford another debacle in this match. The Scottish giants were defeated by Midtjylland last week and have a point to prove in this fixture.

Jablonec vs Celtic Head-to-Head

Celtic have never played an official fixture against Jablonec and will be intent on making their mark in this fixture. The Scottish giants have not done well in their qualification campaign so far and will need to take it up a notch in this match.

The team from Czech Republic does not have much experience against strong opponents and will need to be at its best in this game. Both teams have issues to address ahead of this crucial encounter.

Jablonec form guide: L-W-W-D-W

Celtic form guide: L-L-L-D-L

Jablonec vs Celtic Team News

Jablonec need to win this gane

Jablonec

Jablonec have a fully-fit squad at the moment and will need all the resources at their disposal in this game. The Czech outfit will likely set up on the counter against a strong Celtic side.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Celtic have a few injury concerns

Celtic

Christopher Jullien, Mikey Johnston, and Karamoko Dembele are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this match. Nir Bitton has served his suspension and will be available for this game.

Injured: Christopher Jullien, Mikey Johnston, Karamoko Dembele

Doubtful: Leigh Griffiths

Suspended: None

Jablonec vs Celtic Predicted XI

Jablonec Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jan Hanus; Jan Krob, Jakub Martinec, Jaroslav Zeleny, David Stepanek; Vojtech Kubista, Jakub Povazanec; Milos Kratochvil, Tomas Malinsky, Dominik Plestil; Martin Dolezal

Celtic Predicted XI (4-3-3): Scott Bain; Anthony Ralston, Stephen Welsh, Osaze Urhoghide, Greg Taylor; Liam Shaw, Callum McGregor, David Turnbull; Owen Moffat, Ryan Christie, Albian Ajeti

Jablonec vs Celtic Prediction

Celtic are in a spot of bother at the moment and are yet to find their feet under the experienced Ange Postecoglou. The Bhoys suffered a stunning defeat against Hearts over the weekend and cannot afford a similar result in this fixture.

Jablonec can pack a punch on their day and will be intent on pulling off an upset in this match. Celtic are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Jablonec 1-3 Celtic

