Jack Grealish needs to adapt fast at Manchester City after baptism of fire against Tottenham

Manchester City’s signing of Jack Grealish from Aston Villa has certainly been the biggest piece of business in the transfer window so far.

The England international joined the Cityzens in a deal worth £100 million and he looks set to play a key role as Pep Guardiola aims to mount another attempt at conquering Europe.

Grealish is a hugely talented lad and Guardiola’s impressive record of helping players take their game to the next level suggests this could be a very fruitful union.

However, it remains to be seen how the 25-year-old will be deployed by the Spaniard. Grealish can play on either side of the flank and can also operate as a No.10, which gives Guardiola many options.

Grealish endures baptism of fire at Manchester City

When you’re signed for £100 million, you’re expected to influence matches on your own. Unfortunately, though, Grealish hasn’t made an impact in any of his two appearances for the Etihad outfit thus far.

He came on as a second-half substitute against Leicester City in the Community Shield and then played full throttle against Tottenham on the opening day of the Premier League season.

While Grealish showed flashes of his brilliance, he endured a baptism of fire during both matches. He was kicked, hassled, pushed and rushed anytime he had the ball.

Yes, he was used to such treatment at Aston Villa, but they’ll only get worse now that he has joined Manchester City. He needs to be careful not to allow the frustration of not being allowed to play his normal game to get into his head.

Grealish needs time but adaptation must be quick

Grealish’s performance in his first two matches for the Cityzens clearly shows he needs time to adapt. However, at a club like this, he’ll need to do that very fast.

Guardiola came out defending his new signing following his side’s defeat to Spurs last week, but he was quick to emphasize the need for the Englishman to settle.

"Everyone needs time, not just Jack. Everyone in that period needs time to do it - of course for him a little bit more, because he is new, but everyone," the City boss told Sky Sports.

"The team is going to help Jack to be who he is, and he is going to help us to be the team we want to be. All together - alone, we cannot do it."

Very few players move from mid-table clubs to teams like Manchester City and immediately make an impact. Grealish certainly has the talent and temperament to do it, only that he needs to settle in very quickly.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar