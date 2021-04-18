Twitter explodes as Chelsea end Manchester City's quadruple dreams to reach FA Cup final 

A second-half tap-in from Hakim Ziyech steered Chelsea to the FA Cup final, as they beat Manchester City by a solitary goal at the Wembley Stadium.

A sensational display underlined by a perfect measure of pragmatism rounded off one of the best performances by the Londoners under Thomas Tuchel.

Chelsea finished the first half as the more promising side, as they played around the Manchester City press and worked the ball better than their opponents.

The Blues' full-backs were far more advanced than one would have thought against a dangerous counter-pressing side like Manchester City, which in turn allowed Hakim Ziyech and Mason Mount to break into little pockets of space.

The latter weaved his way through the Cityzens' defense multiple times in the first half, while Chelsea's best chance fell to Chilwell. The left-back arrived at the far post to get to a Reece James cross but volleyed wide of the goal, much to the relief of a completely undone Manchester City backline.

As for Guardiola's side, Kevin De Bruyne was mobile in the middle of the park, with his decision-making keeping the likes of Cesar Azpilicueta and Jorginho on their toes. Fernandinho's wide header off a Raheem Sterling pass was all the Cityzens could muster in the opening 45 minutes of the game.

The Blues drew first blood just as the City players started to grow in stature in the second half, with a fine dribble from Mason Mount launching Timo Werner forward. The German squared a sublime pass to Ziyech, who tapped the ball into an open net.

Manchester City responded by smothering Chelsea all over their half following the introduction of creative players in Ilkay Gundogan and Phil Foden. Chelsea, as they have done so under Tuchel since his arrival, stuck to their shape in a back five and defended wonderfully.

Ziyech could have scored another goal moments later, but he missed a glorious opportunity to seal the game for his side. Nevertheless, Chelsea became the first English side since late November to shut Manchester City out in a game of football.

Christian Pulisic almost masterminded the smash-and-grab for Chelsea with a stunning goal in added time, only for the goal to be chalked off for offside.

The Blues will meet the winner of the game between Leicester City and Southampton at the Wembley Stadium, while Guardiola's chance of rewriting another piece of history with a quadruple comes to an end.

On that note, we list the top tweets from Chelsea's emphatic FA Cup semi-final victory against Manchester City.

Chelsea v Manchester City Twitter Reactions

FT. COME ON!!! 💙 WE'RE IN THE FA CUP FINAL!!! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/lA0xCYV19H — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) April 17, 2021

Most FA Cup final appearances since Roman Abramovich took over Chelsea:



🔵 Chelsea (8)

🔴 Arsenal (5)

🔴 Man Utd (5)

🔴 Liverpool (2)

🔵 Man City (2)

🔵 Portsmouth (2)



Blue is the colour. #FACup pic.twitter.com/4Dq4QFAbHV — William Hill (@WilliamHill) April 17, 2021

Chelsea have qualified for the #FACup final, their 4th in the last 5 years:



🗓 2017

🗓 2018

🗓 2020

🗓 2021



Wembley regulars. 🔵🔵🔵 pic.twitter.com/t13JwOPnD7 — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) April 17, 2021

Goalless so far, but the Blues are continuing to create the better chances.



🔵 0-0 💠 [30'] #CHEMCI #FACup pic.twitter.com/esoJT8lHxN — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) April 17, 2021

Fernandinho makes 2 CLEAR yellow card tackles, doesn't get booked. Reece James wins the ball, gets booked. Mike Dean ladies and gentlemen, fraud. — Simon Phillips (@siphillipssport) April 17, 2021

Jorginho has really good that first half. Pep Guardiola will be wishing he had him instead of Rodri. Cushioned the ball and has progressed it beautifully. Timo Werner’s link-up play has been solid and a threat in behind. Really happy overall. — MAH (@matissearmani) April 17, 2021

Not a pretty half for either side, but if I had to pick Chelsea have been better than City.



With that said the main takeaway is that Mike Dean has had a howler and City should probably be down to 10 men.



Honestly, I’ve spoken to so many former players who can’t stand Dean. — Alex Goldberg (@AlexGoldberg_) April 17, 2021

Mike Dean you are an absolute disgrace. Fernandinho with 2 stupid tackles 5 warnings. James wins the ball clearly equals booking🤷‍♂️👎 — Neil Robertson (@nr147) April 17, 2021

HALF-TIME: Chelsea 0-0 Man City



Gabriel Jesus has had the only shot on target so far 😴 #FACup pic.twitter.com/cYDVfPUhEF — Goal (@goal) April 17, 2021

Man City didn’t create a big chance in the first half vs. Chelsea, with 2 of their 3 shots coming from outside of the penalty area.



A promising first half from Tuchel’s side. 🔵 pic.twitter.com/8v59HUGitD — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) April 17, 2021

Tuchel will be pretty happy with that first half. Chelsea playing around/through City’s press regularly and Mount and Ziyech both look bright. Werner not offering much - he’s clearly been told to stretch the City defence but offside too often #CHEMCI — Liam Twomey (@liam_twomey) April 17, 2021

👀 @ManCity’s quadruple hopes could be in the mud here!



🧐 Do they have what it takes to comeback at Wembley? pic.twitter.com/XrHTyR4HUZ — SPORF (@Sporf) April 17, 2021

Ziyech has scored some big goals lately. Wow. — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) April 17, 2021

30 yard dribble by Mount there. He is showing aggression, skill and the intelligence needed to play at this level. Ziyech currently occupying the central striker spot with Werner right. #Fluid — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) April 17, 2021

Hakim Ziyech has now scored in each of his last two #FACup games for Chelsea:



⚽️ vs. Sheffield United

⚽️ vs. Man City



Advantage Chelsea. pic.twitter.com/ydfbDMFuv3 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) April 17, 2021

19 - Timo Werner has been directly involved in 19 goals for Chelsea in all competitions this season (10 goals, 9 assists), three more than any other player for the Blues. Crucial. #FACup pic.twitter.com/QZnZJdGRxh — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 17, 2021

Wait.. Fernandinho is getting cooked by Mason mount 😂 pic.twitter.com/ARJNuTWkTo — Bru†al (@Brutalcfc) April 17, 2021

Hakim Ziyech is a big game player. Showed it Ajax and already showing it at Chelsea. Moroccan Magician, once the Wizard of Amsterdam and now the Wizard of London. — Dubois (@CFCDUBois) April 17, 2021

Chelsea vs Man City has been a real chess match between Tuchel and Pep



Best two managers in England.. — Conn (@ConnCFC) April 17, 2021

I’m not bothered about this Quadruple thing going away, I’m bothered about the way we’ve let it go. Completely unnecessary changes. It’s on Pep this one. — Freddie (@FreddiePye_) April 17, 2021

Thomas Tuchel denies Pep Guardiola and Manchester City for the chance for a Quadruple. pic.twitter.com/ELPUn0ABuD — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) April 17, 2021

QUADRUPLE

adjective



'consisting of four parts or elements'



Chelsea have just ended Manchester City's bid to win the quadruple. — Mark Worrall (@gate17marco) April 17, 2021

Winning the quadruple isn’t for everyone. pic.twitter.com/hqomF7Orrv — Tim Stillman (@Stillberto) April 17, 2021

City fans all over the place with their quadruple shouts.



Ziyech today: pic.twitter.com/IpW5S9XmFu — Perikin (@CFCPerikin) April 17, 2021

“I’ve stopped the quadruple, your turn to now stop the treble” pic.twitter.com/vx5uxVLNam — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) April 17, 2021

Thank you Chelsea for ending that Quadruple talk and saving our legacy. This is a win for England and football. — Trey (@UTDTrey) April 17, 2021