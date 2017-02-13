Jack Wilshere praised as 'one of the best midfield players' by Pep Guardiola

The 25-year-old is a regular with The Cherries and will have only one year left on his contract at the end of the current domestic season.

What's the story?

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola, has praised Bournemouth and Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere ahead of his side's trip to Dean Court. The Catalan manager's side has won the last three games on the trot and will look to continue the trend when they take on Eddie Howe's men on Monday night.

Wilshere, who's made 21 appearances for The Cherries this season, has been impressing the Catalan manager by the way he's able to “pass, pass, pass and then immediately destroy the defensive structures,” – something he got a glimpse of from when Arsenal beat Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League six years ago.

As a 19-year-old, Jack Wilshere – at the peak of his early years – was able to dominate past Andres Iniesta and Xavi in their prime. And when asked about that game last night, the Catalan manager revealed how impressed he was further explained what makes the now-25-year-old such a gem for England and his clubs.

“I remember in Barcelona and that year we played Arsenal,” Guardiola said. “He left a massive impression when he came. A high, high level. I know the problem with Jack Wilshere was just the injuries.

“He’s lucky to play regularly for one season and he is going to be back to being one of the best midfield players in England by far. He’s quality, he’s smart and has the quality on the ball.He has a special quality with the ball, dribbling as a holding midfielder to attack central defenders - it’s not easy to do that.

“He’s a little bit like Dembele at Tottenham. They have the quality to pass, pass, pass and then immediately destroy the defensive structures. I’m so happy he’s back and he’s playing regularly. Hopefully, on Monday, he can play.”

In case you didn't know...

All this talk of Jack Wilshere looking to quit Arsenal comes from the fact that he’ll only have one year left on his contract at the end of the current season. He's yet to agree to a new long-term contract and with Arsene Wenger's future in the balance, too, this could be a tricky decision for the 25-year-old.

Couple that with how well he's fit into Eddie Howe's system and you can see why many are suggesting that his future isn't at Arsenal – and possibly at Manchester City.

The heart of the matter

With Arsenal having signed both Mohamed Elneny and Granit Xhaka in both their last two transfer windows, Wilshere wasn't guaranteed any game time at Arsenal and promptly chose to go out on loan to The Cherries. And according to Pep Guardiola, this was a move that was bound to happen.

Guardiola added that he would still be playing for Arsenal if he was fit and feels that that Englishman needs to play week in and week out.

What next?

Manchester City might move to sign Jack Wilshere in the summer. He seems like the kind of midfielder capable of playing in Pep Guardiola's system. He has the patience, the mental strength and the ability to play in midfield – especially the kind Pep loves to tinker around with.

With only one year left on his contract at the end of the current season, a move does seem like it's an option. Arsenal, however, will fight tooth and nail to ensure he commits his future to the North London club: his home, his playground and his club.

Sportskeeda's take

The chance of Wilshere moving to the Etihad is there and the consequences it could have on the title race next year is mouthwatering. Having finally been able to shake off his injuries, he's showing us once again why he's so revered on British shores. But it seems even more likely that he'll extend with the Gunners and stay.