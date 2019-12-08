Jadon Sancho to stay at Dortmund, Everton eye up Adi Hutter and Marco Rose to replace Marco Silva: Bundesliga transfer news roundup, 8th December 2019

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's transfer roundup! With the January transfer window around the corner, clubs across Europe will look to strengthen their squads as they head into the business end of the season. The 2019-20 edition of the Bundesliga has been unlike any season in recent times, as the usual suspects of Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund have made lukewarm starts to their league campaign.

Although managers are sceptical about splashing the cash in January, a handful of clubs have made big money additions to their squads in recent seasons and it remains to be seen if that is the case this season.

On that note, let's look at the most compelling transfer rumours pertaining to the Bundesliga in the last 24 hours or so.

Dortmund shut down rumours of Sancho's departure

Borussia Dortmund CEO Michel Zorc is adamant that Jadon Sancho will not leave the club in January, amidst rumours of a potential move to the Premier League.

“We’re continuing to plan with him. He’s a fundamental player for us and I do not see any scenario where he leaves us (in January)"

The Englishman is one of the hottest properties in world football currently and although the likes of Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United have been linked with him in recent weeks, Zorc has emphasised the club's intentions to keep hold of their star man.

Niko Kovac watches Everton's victory against Chelsea

Niko Kovac was spotted in the stands as Everton registered a morale-boosting 3-1 victory over high fliers Chelsea. The Toffees parted ways with Marco Silva this week after a series of underwhelming results and it remains to be seen who takes over the reins from the Portuguese. Kovac has also been without a job after his sacking at Bayern Munich and he is reportedly amongst the names being considered for the job.

Club legend Duncan Ferguson has been appointed as the interim coach and the club are expected to make a permanent appointment shortly, with David Moyes amongst the frontrunners for the job at the moment.

Adi Hutter and Marco Rose overwhelming favourites for the Everton job

The Liverpool Echo have reported that Eintracht Frankfurt's Adi Hutter and Borussia Monchengladbach's Marco Rose are favourites to take over the reins at Everton, after Marco Silva sacking. The Portuguese manager was dismissed after a dismal run of form that was Everton slip into the relegation zone and the club are working diligently behind the scenes to appoint a new manager.

David Moyes is also amongst the candidates for the job but the club reportedly have reservations about re-appointing the Scotsman, who hasn't had a stable job since his sacking at Manchester United in 2014.

Borussia Dortmund remain coy about Erling Haaland links

Borussia Dortmund CEO Michel Zorc has refused to add fuel to the claims that the German club are in the running for Red Bull Salzburg's teenage sensation Erling Haaland. The Norwegian has been one of the breakthrough stars of the current season and is reportedly being coveted by the biggest clubs in world football, including Manchester United and Juventus.

“The player belongs to RB Salzburg, it's a matter of respect that you do not speak publicly about players from other clubs, and I do not like that"

Despite pouting cold water over claims that Dortmund have contacted the striker, Zorc confirmed to Kicker that the club are currently on the lookout for a striker as they aim to get their title challenge back on track.