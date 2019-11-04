Jamshedpur FC 0-0 Bengaluru FC: 5 Hits and Flops | ISL 2019/20

Sudarshan FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 04 Nov 2019, 09:57 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Image credit: ISL

Bengaluru FC were held by Jamshedpur FC at 0-0, thanks to a monumental performance from Subrata Paul. The reigning Champions had several chances to secure the go-ahead goal throughout the game, but the failure to produce the final touch cost them as they accumulated their third point of the season in three games. On the other hand, the hosts are leading the pack in the opening stages of the season as they remain undefeated for the third game in succession.

From minute one, the visitors were on the front foot and pressed high to secure the lead. They came closest when Juanan's fantastic header was saved by Subrata Paul in the first half. Despite a flurry of attacks, the Jamshedpur custodian remained unfazed and earned their first clean sheet of the season.

On the other hand, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu was forced to make a couple of reflex saves, but remained untested for most parts of the game. The hosts will be the happier of the two to walk away with a point as they conceded 21 shots today. Carles Cuadrat, on the other hand, will be disappointed and aspire to break the duck in the upcoming matches.

There were several notable individual performances in this high-voltage encounter. We shall look at five hits and flops from Jamshedpur and Bengaluru.

#1 Hit - Subrata Paul

Image credit: ISL

Subrata Paul produced a resolute performance to keep the scoreline intact and gain his first clean sheet of the season. The Indian International made nine saves and stood up to the task to negate the opponent's say in the final third.

En route to clinching the Hero of the Match award was a flurry of saves in the first half. The shot-stopper's acrobatic effort kept out Juanan's effort in the 18th minute was particularly noteworthy. Additionally, he prevailed when the team was caught one-v-one against Ashique Kuruniyan and Manuel Onwu.

In the closing stages of the game, Kean Lewis was also stopped by the keeper. Beyond the saves, Subrata's handling of the ball was second to none. Bengaluru players including Raphael Augusto and Sunil Chhetri took shots from outside the box to test him, but his handling made sure that the opponents didn't get any sniff at goal.

1 / 5 NEXT