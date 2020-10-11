Japan vs Ivory Coast prediction, preview, team news and more | International Friendly 2020

Japan are set to play Ivory Coast at the Stadion Galgenwaard on Tuesday in an international friendly fixture.

Japan come into this game on the back of a 0-0 draw against Cameroon last week at the Stadion Galgenwaard. In a drab encounter, both sides had a combined five shots on target.

Ivory Coast, on the other hand, drew 1-1 against Belgium on Friday in an international friendly game at the King Baudouin Stadium. A goal from Crystal Palace striker Michy Batshuayi for Belgium was cancelled out a late second-half penalty from AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie.

A correct result! See you on Sunday against England 👊 #BELCIV #COMEONBELGIUM 🇧🇪 pic.twitter.com/RhzMqPXi0N — Belgian Red Devils (@BelRedDevils) October 8, 2020

Japan vs Ivory Coast Head-to-Head

In four head-to-head encounters between the two sides, the record is exactly even. Ivory Coast have won two games and lost two.

The most recent match between the two countries was in 2014, in the group stages of the FIFA World Cup. Ivory Coast beat Japan 2-1, courtesy of goals from Al-Ittihad striker Wilfried Bony and Parma forward Gervinho. Botafogo midfielder Keisuke Honda scored the consolation goal for Japan.

Japan form guide: W-W-W-L-D

Ivory Coast form guide: W-W-W-L-D

Japan vs Ivory Coast Team News

Japan manager Hajime Moriyasu will be unable to call upon the services of Marseille left-back Yuto Nagatomo and Huesca forward Shinji Okazaki, who are both out injured. Other than that, Moriyasu has named an experienced squad.

AZ Alkmaar right-back Yukinari Sugawara made his debut against Cameroon. There are no other potential debutants in the squad.

カメルーン戦でA代表デビュー。全ての方々への感謝の気持ちを伝えたいです。



I'm honored to make debut game for the Japan national team. I don't even know what to say my feeling and I appreciate to all people who helped me every moment, every day. Dreams come true.#jfa #SAMURAIBLUE pic.twitter.com/HkwGdxFKPE — YukinariSugawara (@ssggwwrrr) October 10, 2020

Injured: Yuto Nagatomo, Shinji Okazaki

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Ivory Coast will be without Club Brugge centre-back Simon Deli and Wuhan Zall winger Jean Evrard Kouassi, who are both injured.

There could be potential debuts for Vitoria de Guimaraes goalkeeper Nicolas Tie, San Pedro shotstopper Ira Tape Eliezer, Dukla Prague midfielder Mohamed Doumbia, Gent forward Anderson Niangbo, Mallorca attacker Lago Junior and Al-Kuwait midfielder Jumaa Saeed.

Injured: Simon Deli, Jean Evrard Kouassi

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Japan vs Ivory Coast Predicted XI

Japan Predicted XI (4-3-3): Daniel Schmidt, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Ko Itakura, Maya Yoshida, Yukinari Sugawara, Gaku Shibasaki, Yuta Nakayama, Daichi Kamada, Takefusa Kubo, Yuya Osako, Takumi Minamino

Ivory Coast Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ira Tape Elizier, Serge Aurier, Eric Bailly, Wilfried Kanon, Ghislain Konan, Franck Kessie, Serey Die, Jean-Michael Seri, Nicolas Pepe, Anderson Niangbo, Wilfried Zaha

Japan vs Ivory Coast Prediction

Japan have an exciting squad, with talented winger Takefusa Kubo and Liverpool forward Takumi Minamino as their attacking options. Bologna defender Takehiro Tomiyasu is seen as an exciting player, and was linked with a move to AC Milan in the transfer window.

Ivory Coast, on the other hand, possess an attack including Arsenal's Nicolas Pepe and Crystal Palace talisman Wilfried Zaha. Midfielders Franck Kessie and Jean-Michael Seri could prove to be crucial if they are to break down Japanese play and relaunch counter attacks from midfield.

A close encounter is expected, and it is hard to separate the two sides. The result on the day may reflect that reality.

Prediction: Japan 1-1 Ivory Coast

