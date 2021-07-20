Japan Women vs Canada Women prediction, preview, team news and more | Tokyo Olympics 2020

The Tokyo Olympics feature an important football game this week as Japan Women lock horns with Canada Women on Wednesday. Both teams have named impressive squads this year and will be intent on making their mark in the competition.

Japan Women have a legitimate chance of winning a medal at the Olympics but will need to be at their best in a difficult group. The hosts face a battle in their opening game and cannot afford to put a foot wrong this week.

Canada Women, on the other hand, have been impressive over the past year and will be intent on winning a medal at the Olympics. The North American giants have been held to consecutive draws and will need to step up this week.

Japan Women vs Canada Women Head-to-Head

Japan Women have a surprisingly impressive record against Canada Women and have won two out of three matches played between the two teams. Canada Women have managed only one victory against Japan Women and will need to level the scales this week.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in 2019 and ended in an astonishing 4-0 victory for Japan Women. Canada Women were well below their best on the day and have a point to prove on Wednesday.

Japan Women form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Canada Women form guide: D-D-W-W-L

Japan Women vs Canada Women Team News

Japan have a strong squad

Japan Women

Japan Women have a fully-fit squad at their disposal and will name an attacking team this week. The hosts have a unique blend of youth and experience going into this tournament.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Canada Women need to win this game

Canada Women

Canada Women do not have any discernible injury concerns at the moment and will have to take the game to Japan Women. The Canadians are set to name their strongest team for this match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Japan Women vs Canada Women Predicted XI

Japan Women Predicted XI (4-4-2): Ayaka Yamashita; Asato Miyagawa, Moeka Minami, Saki Kumagai, Risa Shimizu; Yui Hasegawa, Emi Nakajima, Narumi Miura, Yuzuho Shiokoshi; Yuika Sugasawa, Mana Iwabuchi

Soccer: Kumagai, Iwabuchi head Nadeshiko Japan Olympic squad

Canada Predicted XI (4-3-3): Kailen Sheridan; Allysha Chapman, Shelina Zadorsky, Kadeisha Buchanan, Ashley Lawrence; Quinn, Desiree Scott, Jessie Fleming; Deanne Rose, Christine Sinclair, Nichelle Prince

Japan Women vs Canada Women Prediction

Japan Women have an incredible squad at their disposal and will be intent on making the most of their home advantage in the Olympics. Mana Iwabuchi has been exceptional this year and will want to make her mark in this fixture.

Canada Women have also been impressive in recent weeks but do have a few issues to solve in the final third. Both teams are currently on an even footing and are likely to share the spoils this week.

Prediction: Japan Women 2-2 Canada Women

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi