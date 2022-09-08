How Javier Manquillo could be a very important asset for Newcastle United this season

At the start of the season, it looked unlikely that Newcastle United full-back Javier Manquillo would get much of a sniff of first-team football in the new campaign.

However, an injury to right-back Emil Krafth could be a big opportunity for the Spaniard. Following an injury against Tranmere Rovers in the League Cup last week, Krafth took to Instagram to address that he’d suffered a knee injury.

Magpies boss Eddie Howe stated in a press conference (per Newcastle’s Twitter account) ahead of the clash against Liverpool last week that the Swede suffered a knee injury. He also added that the right-back would be ruled out for ‘six to nine months.’

"It's an ACL injury. He's not been operated on yet so it's difficult to give a firm date but it's going to be six to nine months. A long time out which is a huge blow to us." Eddie Howe on Emil Krafth:"It's an ACL injury. He's not been operated on yet so it's difficult to give a firm date but it's going to be six to nine months. A long time out which is a huge blow to us." https://t.co/NDhxcQvq96

This is a big opportunity for Manquillo to work his way back up the pecking order. Whilst Kieran Trippier was out injured last season, Krafth established himself as the second-choice right-back.

Both Manquillo and Trippier sustained injuries in a 1-0 win over Aston Villa last season back in February. The former returned to fitness sooner than his English counterpart.

However, by this point Krafth had established himself as the go-to right-back after Trippier. A number of strong performances swayed the opinions of some Toon fans, who thought he wasn’t up to scratch.

But now it’s Manquillo who has the opportunity to cement himself as an important squad player for Newcastle.

Javier Manquillo offers Newcastle versatility and experience

The full-back has been with the club since 2017 when then-manager Rafa Benitez signed him for an undisclosed fee from Atletico Madrid.

It took a while for him to make much of an impact. However, in the last couple of years or so, the Spaniard has been a name that calms the nerves when he’s on the team sheet.

Additionally, he can operate as either a right-back or a left-back. Newcastle do already have Matt Targett, Paul Dummett and Jamal Lewis who can play on the left hand side of the backline, but should a massive injury crisis strike, Manquillo could do a job there.

Newcastle bought him from Atletico Madrid (with loan spells at Liverpool, Marseille and Sunderland). So, he’s player who has played against some top players.

Manquillo could well be called upon by Eddie Howe. Newcastle are through to the next round of the League Cup and could well use some cover at right-back should first-choice Kieran Trippier be injured or need a rest due to fixture congestion.

His mazy run against Leeds United back in January of last season won the Magpies a free-kick on the edge of the box. Jonjo Shelvey blasted it home to give his side all three points that day in an important win at Elland Road.

The aim this season, however, is different. Howe’s side will be aiming to be the best of the rest and target a spot just outside the top six. Manquillo could be called upon to play an important but possibly underrated role as they hunt for European football.

