Jeonbuk Motors vs Suwon Bluewings prediction, preview, team news and more | K League 1 2021-22

Jeonbuk Motors will continue their K League 1 campaign with a home game against the Suwon Bluewings at the Jeonju World Cup Stadium on Wednesday.

In their first game since the international break, the home team defeated first-placed Ulsan, with first-half goals from Modou Barrow and Takahiro Kunimoto helping them to a 3-1 win.

The Suwon Bluewings are on a three-game winless run in the league and suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of FC Seoul on Sunday. As we are roughly halfway through the regular season, the visiting side will be looking to improve upon their place in the league standings.

They trail Jeonbuk by 10 points and by five places in the league table at the moment.

Jeonbuk Motors vs Suwon Bluewings Head-to-Head

The two sides have crossed paths 91 times across all competitions. The fixture has been closely contested between the two rivals, as Jeonbuk have a narrow 35-34 lead in wins while 22 games have ended in draws.

Jeonbuk have been the dominant side in recent editions of this encounter, with 10 wins to their names in their last 13 meetings with CheongBaekJeok.

They last squared off in league action in April, with Jeonbuk recording a 1-0 win in the reverse fixture.

Jeonbuk Motors form guide (all competitions): W-L-W-W-W

Suwon Bluewings form guide (all competitions): L-D-W-D-W

Jeonbuk Motors vs Suwon Bluewings Team News

Jeonbuk Motors

Min-Kyu Song has been sidelined after testing positive for COVID-19 and is expected to miss the game due to quarantine. There are no reported injuries or suspension concerns for the Warriors for the match.

Injury: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: Min-Kyu Song.

Suwon Bluewings

Kim Gun-hee, Je-ho Yu, Sang-jun Kim and Choi Sung-keun are sidelined with injuries at the moment.

Injury: Kim Gun-hee, Je-ho Yu, Sang-jun Kim, Choi Sung-keun.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Jeonbuk Motors vs Suwon Bluewings Predicted XIs

Jeonbuk Motors (3-5-2): Song Bumkeun (GK); Jin-Seop Park, Hong Jeong-Ho, Choi Chulsoon; Kim Moon-Hwan, Kim Jin-Gyu, Seung-Ho Paik, Takahiro Kunimoto, Han Kyo-won; Modou Barrow, Gustavo

Suwon Bluewings (4-3-3): Yang Hyung-Mo (GK); Ho-Ik Jang, Myeong-Seok Go, Dave Bulthuis, Lee Ki-je; Elvis Sarić, Han Seok-jong, Kang Hyun-muk; Ryu Seung-woo, Oh Hyun-gyu, Sebastian Grønning

Jeonbuk Motors vs Suwon Bluewings Prediction

Jeonbuk have the best defensive record in the league, letting in 12 goals in 16 games while scoring 18 goals. Suwon Bluewings, on the other hand, have the worst attacking record in the league, finding the back of the net 12 times.

Taking into consideration the form of the two sides, an easy win seems to be on the cards for Jeonbuk Motors.

Prediction: Jeonbuk Motors 2-0 Suwon Bluewings

