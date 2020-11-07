Jiangsu Suning vs Guangzhou Evergrande prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2020

After a season full of lessons and rewards, Guangzhou Evergrande and Jiangsu Suning are set to rub shoulders on Sunday, for the first of two legs in the Chinese Super League final.

Both the matches will be played at the Suzhou Olympic Sports Center. The two sides have shown no mercy this season, and while they seem unstoppable on all fronts, the game is poised to be a feisty tussle of tactical calculations made by both sides.

What's more important, however, is to stick to one's strengths. And Guangzhou Evergrande's strength is to ruthlessly knock teams off their perch.

In the 3:1 victory last night that lead them to the CSL final, Guangzhou Evergrande changed shirt advertising logo: it was Hengchi, Evergrande's electric automobile. Yesterday it was 'pumpkin movie', a video-streaming provider that Evergrande have purchased jointly with Tencent. pic.twitter.com/jb2alcNV2X — Titan Sports Plus (@titan_plus) November 3, 2020

After failing to break the deadlock in the semifinal first leg against Beijing Guoan despite mustering 25 shots on goal, Evergrande ran away 3-1 winners in the second leg.

A breathtaking display of fast-paced football saw Talisca and Paulinho (2) take them over the line, while Zhang Yuning's goal proved nothing more than a remote lifeline for Beijing.

Jiangsu Suning's triumph in the semifinal second leg was more iconic. A 107th-minute winner from Luo Jing stole the show after they were reduced to 10 men inside the opening 60 minutes.

Coming back from behind to win a crunch semifinal with a man down speaks volumes of this team's mentality and appetite.

Also read: West Bromwich Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Advertisement

Jiangsu Suning vs Guangzhou Evergrande Head-to-head

Guangzhou Evergrande hold a mammoth advantage over Jiangsu Suning from past results. They have won a staggering 15 matches out of the 26 the two teams have played.

While Jiangsu have emerged victorious five times, six games have finished as draws.

Evergrande's ruthless attack has netted an average of 2.1 goals per game. Recent history and the above statistic may not play in Jiangsu's minds, since they are riding high on confidence after their semifinal win.

Jiangsu Suning form guide: W-D-W-D-W

Guangzhou Evergrande form guide: W-D-W-W-W

CSL Championship Playoff Final: Guangzhou Evergrande vs Jiangsu Suning. In the 2016 season, Guangzhou Evergrande won the champion and Jiangsu Suning was the runner-up. They also competed for the 2016 CFA cup final: Evergrande won the CFA cup through the away goal rule (1:1 2:2). pic.twitter.com/YR7DkoZnEw — Titan Sports Plus (@titan_plus) November 2, 2020

Jiangsu Suning vs Guangzhou Evergrande Team News

Alex Teixeira is a key player for Jiangsu Suning

Advertisement

Jiangsu Suning

It was a heroic journey to the final, but Jiangsu Suning will be without young Abduhamit Abdugheni after he was given his marching orders in the previous game.

Jiangsu Suning have no other fitness or injury concerns.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Abduhamit Abdugheni

Talisca will lead the line for Guangzhou Evergrande

Guangzhou Evergrande

He Chao is suspended for Guangzhou, while Gao Zhunyi continues his lengthy spell on the sidelines. Elsewhere, this team is fully armed and ready to rumble.

Injured: Gao Zhunyi

Doubtful: None

Suspended: He Chao

Jiangsu Suning vs Guangzhou Evergrande: Probable XI

Jiangsu Suning predicted XI (3-5-2): Gu Chao; Yang Boyu, Miranda, Li Ang; Zhang Cheng, Gao Tianyi, Wu Xi, Mubarak Wakaso, Luo Jing; Eder, Alex Teixeira

Guangzhou Evergrande Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Liu Dianzuo; Zhang Linpeng, Jiang Guangtai, Tyias Browning, Wu Shaocong; Zou Zheng; Fernandinho, Zhang Ziuwei, Paulinho, Ai Kesen; Talisca

Jiangsu Suning vs Guangzhou Evergrande: Prediction

It will be interesting to see the approach Guangzhou Evergrande take in the final. If they look to commit bodies forward, there's always a chance of losing out on the counter to a team that thrives on a breakaway.

Advertisement

Expect Guangzhou to control a large share of the game, and eventually take a 1-0 lead into the second leg.

Prediction: Jiangsu Suning 0-1 Guangzhou Evergrande

Also read: Chelsea vs Sheffield United prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21