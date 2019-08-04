×
Joan Gamper Trophy: Arsenal's Predicted XI against Barcelona

Ajayendra Rudraraju
ANALYST
Preview
1.13K   //    04 Aug 2019, 16:12 IST

Arsenal take on Barcelona at the Camp Nou later today
Arsenal take on Barcelona at the Camp Nou later today

After dispatching Angers SCO in a game that was decided by spot-kicks, Arsenal take on Barcelona in a glamourous pre-season friendly for the Joan Gamper trophy. Games between these two giants have always been entertaining, as both teams are known for playing attacking football.

With the new season just a week away, the Gunners will look to field a strong starting XI in their final pre-season game.

Here is how Unai Emery's side are expected to line up against the Catalans.

Goalkeeper

Arsenal v Olympique Lyonnais - Emirates Cup
Arsenal v Olympique Lyonnais - Emirates Cup

Bernd Leno is likely to start in this fixture after being rested in the game against Angers. The Gunners’ new number one needs to be at his best if Arsenal are to have any chance of beating Barcelona.

Defence

Chambers will partner Sokratis at the heart of the defence.
Chambers will partner Sokratis at the heart of the defence.


Rob Holding played for the U-23s last night and is unlikely to be involved in this fixture. With skipper Laurent Koscielny going on strike and Shkodran Mustafi not inspiring any sort of confidence when he plays, Unai Emery is likely to partner Sokratis with Calum Chambers at the heart of the Arsenal defence.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Nacho Monreal are expected to start as the fullbacks.

Midfield

Granit Xhaka
Granit Xhaka
Granit Xhaka is likely going to be given the task of shielding the back four while Dani Ceballos, on loan from Real Madrid, could accompany him at the centre of the park. 

Mesut Ozil
Mesut Ozil

Mesut Ozil is likely to start as the number 10. The former German international will need to put in a strong performance if he is to cement his spot in the starting lineup.

Attack

Mkhitaryan and Aubameyang
Mkhitaryan and Aubameyang

Alexandre Lacazette is unlikely to be risked for this game as the Frenchman is still recovering from the ankle injury he suffered in the Emirates Cup.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will lead the line for the Gunners with Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Eddie Nketiah supporting him from the flanks.

Nicolas Pepe will be hoping to make an impact from the bench.

Tags:
Arsenal Barcelona Mesut Ozil Granit Xhaka Ernesto Valverde Unai Emery
