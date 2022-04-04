Joao Felix continues fine form as Atletico Madrid rout Alaves to move into La Liga’s top three

Atletico Madrid have successfully turned their season around. Three months ago, the Rojiblancos were outside La Liga’s top four with their title ambitions in tatters.

While they are still far from challenging Real Madrid for the title, Diego Simeone's side has been a completely different proposition in recent weeks. Atletico Madrid are unbeaten in their previous eight matches in all competitions and have won each of their last six.

On Saturday, the Rojiblancos continued with their fine form by routing Alaves 4-1 in La Liga. Joao Felix and Luis Suarez netted two goals apiece as a spirited Atletico side made light work of their opponents at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Joao Felix is cooking

One player who has been key to Atletico Madrid’s upturn in fortunes is Felix, who has now reached 10 goals in all competitions this term.

The 22-year-old made a slow start to the season and even found himself on the bench at some point. However, he has stepped up at the right moment to help the club pursue targets domestically and in Europe.

The Portuguese forward played an instrumental role as Atletico Madrid knocked Manchester United out of the Champions League in the last 16s stage. He was once again the protagonist in their latest victory against Celta Vigo.

Felix had 52 touches, more than any other Atletico attacker, attempted 20 passes in Alaves' area and created the most chances in the game (three). He is starting to prove his worth to Atletico fans and his form can only get better.

Atlético de Madrid @atletienglish



7 goals

2 assists João's last 8 games7 goals2 assists João's last 8 games 🔥⚽ 7 goals🅰️ 2 assists https://t.co/afsRamKsKL

Atletico now third in La Liga

Beating Celta Vigo has taken Atletico to third on the league table – level on points with second-placed Barcelona and 12 points behind leaders Real Madrid.

It’s fair to say that despite their title defense all but over, Simeone's side is currently in a good position to finish in the top four.

Now, they will have to turn their attention to their Champions League quarter-final clash against Manchester City, which will be another herculean task. Simeone said, as quoted by Marca:

“We follow the same line and we don’t have to look at anything differently in La Liga. However, the Champions League is another thing and we are up against an extraordinary opponent who are playing very well.”

Atletico’s form has improved tremendously over the last two months. Although they will go into Tuesday’s game as underdogs against Manchester City, they certainly have what it takes to upset Pep Guardiola’s side.

