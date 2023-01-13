Joao Felix's red card set to cost Chelsea massive £2.1 million with star set to miss 3 games of his 6-month loan stint - Reports

Joao Felix’s straight red card against Fulham will set Chelsea back a staggering £2.1 million, The Daily Mail has reported.

Portugal international Felix joined the Blues on a six-month loan from Atletico Madrid on Wednesday, January 11. On Thursday night, he made his Premier League debut in a 2-1 defeat to Fulham. The Atletico loanee was by far Chelsea’s best player on the pitch, but a moment of madness saw him end the night in the worst possible fashion.

Jamie Carragher @Carra23 Felix & Chelsea can’t complain with the red card, but up until that point he’d been the best player on the pitch! Felix & Chelsea can’t complain with the red card, but up until that point he’d been the best player on the pitch!

The former Benfica ace committed a two-footed tackle on Fulham right-back Kenny Tete. The referee unhesitantly gave him a direct red card for dangerous play, meaning he would be ineligible for selection for the Blues’ next three Premier League games. Felix will miss the league clashes against Liverpool, Fulham and West Ham United.

As per The Daily Mail, his absence is set to cost Graham Potter’s side an eye-watering £2.1 million in fees. To seal the transfer, the west London outfit agreed to pay Atletico a loan fee of £9 million and cover the entirety of Felix’s salary, which is estimated to be £6 million.

Adding up, it comes to £15 million for a total of 21 Premier League games, or £714,286 per game. Given that neither Atletico nor Felix would be penalized in the aftermath of the red, Chelsea will lose £2.1 million (£2,142,858) over the next three Premier League games.

Chelsea boss Graham Potter disappointed to lose Joao Felix for three games

Graham Potter has defended new boy Felix following his costly mistake against Fulham. Speaking to the press after the game, Potter insisted that Felix’s tackle did not have any malice and admitted that he would be a big miss over the next three Premier League games.

Football Daily @footballdaily



Graham Potter on João Félix’s Chelsea debut. 🗣️ “All of them will be learning moments. João [Félix] is a young, top player. You can see his quality and what he brought to the game. He’ll learn from it.”Graham Potter on João Félix’s Chelsea debut. 🗣️ “All of them will be learning moments. João [Félix] is a young, top player. You can see his quality and what he brought to the game. He’ll learn from it.” Graham Potter on João Félix’s Chelsea debut. 🇵🇹 https://t.co/i0QYxphcXp

Potter said (via The Daily Mail):

“A forward's tackle. It didn't feel like an emotional one. It was miscontrolled, and a football action that can happen with the speed of the Premier League. He didn't go to hurt anybody. He didn't lose his head.

“They're all learning moments. Joao is a young player, top player, and you see his qualities. There was no malice in it at all but I understand why it was a red. It was a little bit high and the referee has decision to make.”

The Chelsea boss concluded by saying:

“It's really frustrating, incredibly challenging and I feel for the supporters. It is another blow the hits keep coming at the moment. He was really good you could see his quality in the game so to lose Joao for three matches is really disappointing.”

Before getting sent off, Felix lodged four shots on target, completed two dribbles, made a key pass, created a big chance and won six of eight ground duels.

