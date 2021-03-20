"This will give him so much confidence" - Joe Cole lauds Timo Werner's display against Atletico Madrid 

Former Chelsea forward Joe Cole has commended Timo Werner's performance against Atletico Madrid after Chelsea defeated the Spanish club to advance to the quarterfinals of the Champions League.

Werner provided the assist for the first goal of the 2-0 victory, speeding away from his marker on the counter before squaring the ball into the box for Hakim Ziyech to finish. Chelsea never looked back after that opening goal and went on to double their lead late in the game to extinguish 10-man Atletico Madrid.

Timo Werner is Chelsea’s top assister this season, with 7 assists. He’s also won 7 penalties.



Fantastic. pic.twitter.com/ABsNf9FBjc — LDN (@LDNFootbalI) March 17, 2021

Joe Cole praised Werner's composure in picking out Ziyech for the goal and touted the German's form in that game.

“Look at Werner, when you are not playing well, you need to do that side of it well, look at his determination from here as he breaks away.

“It’s a lovely ball. This will give him so much confidence. When he has to slow the game down, he is at his worst.

“That will give him great confidence, he picked the right pass.”

Timo Werner has endured a difficult spell at Chelsea

Sheffield United v Chelsea - Premier League

Timo Werner signed for Chelsea last summer from RB Leipzig in a €53M move. He scored 34 goals and provided 12 assists last season for the German side. He has, however, struggled to replicate that form for Chelsea this campaign. While he has not been that woeful, the German has been guilty of wastefulness in front of goal on numerous occasions.

Advertisement

The German attacker has scored 10 goals and made seven assists for Chelsea this season, the highest goal involvement in the side. His pace and trickery in the box have also been very useful for the London club as he has won seven penalties this season. Chelsea fans would, however, be expecting more from Werner as they know he is capable of more.

No Chelsea player has more goal contributions than Timo Werner this season.



Proving them wrong 💪 pic.twitter.com/VCo6ED9yPf — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 17, 2021

Chelsea have a domestic assignment up next as they take on Sheffield United in the quarterfinals of the FA Cup on Sunday.

The Blues currently sit fourth in the Premier League with nine games to go, just three points ahead of fifth-place West Ham, who have played a game less. Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel would therefore be hoping to get Werner firing soon, with their Champions League quarterfinal clash against Porto imminent as well.