Joe Cole makes interesting observation on 2 injured Liverpool stars after FA Cup final against Chelsea

Former England international Joe Cole has made an interesting observation about Liverpool duo Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk.

Both players were taken off by Jurgen Klopp during the Reds' FA Cup final against Chelsea.

Mohamed Salah was forced off with an apparent groin injury around the 30-minute mark. Van Dijk, on the other hand, was also taken off by Klopp after 90 minutes.

The Reds went on to clinch the FA Cup by defeating Chelsea 6-5 on penalties after the two sides could not be separated in 120 minutes.

However, Liverpool fans have every reason to be worried regarding the fitness of two of their best players who were substituted during the game.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Mo Salah has no luck in cup finals Mo Salah has no luck in cup finals 💔 https://t.co/65zlqXTcGH

The Merseyside giants still have two Premier League games to play and, more importantly, the Champions League final against Real Madrid in two weeks' time.

Joe Cole, who formerly played for both Chelsea and Liverpool, reckons that the duo should be fit in time for the final in Paris.

Cole claimed that both the stars were moving well during the trophy celebrations and insisted that Klopp's decision to withdraw them was precautionary.

The former England winger said on air for ITV Sport, as quoted by HITC Sport:

“They are both moving well. Salah is there, it was semi-precaution."

“Jurgen Klopp is trying to manage his squad. But as Jordan Henderson said ‘they have to go at it’.”

Liverpool will hope for a triple injury boost ahead of Real Madrid game

Liverpool have enjoyed a clean bill of health in recent weeks but now have three major injury scares ahead of arguably their most important game of the season.

Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk will join Fabinho on the treatment table and Klopp will hope that the trio become fit in time for the Champions League final.

Salah, Fabinho and Van Dijk are arguably the three best players in their respective departments and without them, the Reds won't be the same.

DaveOCKOP @DaveOCKOP Two winners. At times it is suggested there is some tension between these two, not for me. Both of these guys are incredible world-class players who are fiercely competitive, there is a strong bond and respect between Salah and Mane. Two Liverpool greats who want to win always. Two winners. At times it is suggested there is some tension between these two, not for me. Both of these guys are incredible world-class players who are fiercely competitive, there is a strong bond and respect between Salah and Mane. Two Liverpool greats who want to win always. https://t.co/5RiCpr1MgP

The Reds have a score to settle with Real Madrid having lost to them in the 2017-18 Champions League final.

They have improved in leaps and bounds since then and will head to Paris as the favorites for the final this time out.

We will have to wait and see whether the trio manages to recover, but if they don't, it will be a massive advantage for Carlo Ancelotti's side.

