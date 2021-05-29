Joe Cole predicts result for Manchester City vs Chelsea UEFA Champions League final

Former Chelsea midfielder Joe Cole has backed the Blues to beat Manchester City after extra-time in the UEFA Champions League final on Saturday night.

Chelsea will head into the UEFA Champions League final on the back of a defeat in their final Premier League game of the season against Aston Villa at Villa Park. Thomas Tuchel's side finished as runners-up in the FA Cup after a 1-0 defeat to Leicester City in the final.

The German will be desperate to lead Chelsea to their first Champions League victory since 2012. Chelsea overcame Real Madrid in the semi-finals of the competition thanks to a 4-1 aggregate victory over Los Blancos.

Manchester City, on the other hand, have already won the EFL Cup and the Premier League title this season. Pep Guardiola's side will look to complete a unique treble by winning their first ever UEFA Champions League crown on Saturday.

Joe Cole believes the Champions League final between Chelsea and Manchester City will go into extra time, where he has backed his former club to win.

'I'm going to go with 1-1 at full-time. And I'm going last moments of extra time, Chelsea on the break, Manchester City have dominated possession, Timo Werner goes and sticks it in. 2-1 Chelsea in extra time," Cole said while speaking to JOE.

Saturday's UEFA Champions League final between Chelsea and Manchester City is likely to be a tight affair

Manchester City FC Training Session and Press Conference - UEFA Champions League Final 2021

Under the management of Thomas Tuchel, Chelsea have proven themselves to be a tight defensive unit. The Blues are likely to sit back and allow Manchester City to have most of the possession in Saturday night's Champions League final. They will look to use the pace of Timo Werner, Kai Havertz and Mason Mount on the counter.

Saturday will be the third all-English final in the Champions League ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/5W9RmfksCN — B/R Football (@brfootball) May 28, 2021

Manchester City's defensive record has been excellent this season. Ruben Dias was recently awarded the FWA Player of the Year award and the Manchester City Player of the Season award. The Portuguese international has transformed Manchester City's defense since joining the club from Benfica last summer.

The Champions League final is therefore, likely to be a cagey game between two Premier League giants.

