Joe Cole urges Chelsea to sign superstar striker this summer

Former Chelsea playmaker Joe Cole has urged his former club to sign Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku in the upcoming transfer window.

Cole believes that signing a proper centre-forward with Premier League experience could propel Chelsea to the title next season. Speaking to Goal.com, Cole said:

"He is one of the top strikers and every team will strengthen this year. To win titles, you need options and a mix of different types of players to win."

Despite already having a big-name striker in Timo Werner, Cole believes Chelsea should sign Lukaku should he be made available.

"I think Werner is a quality player who Chelsea needs but if Lukaku is available at the right price then Chelsea would take him."

Romelu Lukaku was signed by Chelsea in 2011 from Belgian side Anderlecht. However, the 28-year-old was never given a proper chance at Stamford Bridge and was sent on multiple loan deals to Everton and West Bromwich Albion. Lukaku was permanently sold to Everton in the summer of 2017 before we went on to play for Manchester United and Inter Milan.

Chelsea do need a proper 'number nine' next season

Chelsea are in dire need of a goalscoring centre-forward. Timo Werner was signed from RB Leipzig on a hefty fee but the German international has failed to settle at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues are also looking to offload Giroud and Tammy Abraham in the summer window. Thomas Tuchel has deemed the pair surplus to requirements at the club, with Chelsea open to hearing offers for them.

Romelu Lukaku could be the perfect striker for Chelsea. The Belgian netted 24 goals in the Serie A, helping Inter Milan clinch the title in the recently-concluded season.

With Inter Milan suffering from the financial effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is the perfect time for teams like Chelsea to take advantage of the situation and sign one of their star players.

Despite Timo Werner having a poor season, Joe Cole still believes Chelsea should start him in the Champions League final. Speaking about Timo Werner, Cole said:

"For me, Werner will probably start and he is the player to hurt them. We've seen great players come into this country and struggle."

"There's been positive signs in the last few weeks with how he affects the game. I think he is going to be a good player for Chelsea but I just think he needs perseverance," Cole added.

