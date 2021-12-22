Joe Gomez’s Liverpool future in doubt as transfer rumors looms

Joe Gomez’s Liverpool career has been marred by injuries so far, and the arrival of Ibrahima Konaté does not make things easier for the England international. Having fallen down the pecking order, Joe Gomez has made only a handful of appearances this season for the Reds.

He captained the side against Norwich in the Carabao Cup. The England centre-back will most certainly get another start in the Carabao Cup, assuming the Leicester City game goes ahead despite the recent Covid outbreak.

Club football suffered a setback with increasing covid cases among players, and Liverpool were among the affected clubs. With Virgil Van Dijk already out, Joe Gomez’s Carabao Cup appearance might determine if he gets another chance to feature for the Reds or if a loan move would be better.

#Ibrahima Konate preferred over Joe Gomez

Joe Gomez used to be Liverpool’s first-choice center-back to partner Virgil van Dijk, but a knee injury right after the Netherlands international saw the 24-year-old be sidelined for the majority of the 2020-2021 season.

The young centre-back made a successful comeback from a long-term injury but instead fell down the pecking order, with Joel Matip being preferred to partner Virgil van Dijk.

With Virgil Van Dijk out of action due to covid, Ibrahima Konate got the nod over Joe Gomez. Konate has enjoyed more starts than Joe Gomez during the new season and his stats speak for himself as to why he would be preferred over the England youngster.

An absolute monster 😍 @Tactical_Times] 📊 STAT: Ibrahima Konaté vs. Newcastle:• 91% Pass accuracy• 2/3 Accurate long passes• 0/1 Shot on target• 2/3 Duels won• 1/1 Tackle won• 3 Interceptions• 1 Clearance• 14 RecoveriesAn absolute monster 😍 #awlive 📊 STAT: Ibrahima Konaté vs. Newcastle:• 91% Pass accuracy• 2/3 Accurate long passes• 0/1 Shot on target• 2/3 Duels won• 1/1 Tackle won• 3 Interceptions• 1 Clearance• 14 RecoveriesAn absolute monster 😍 #awlive [@Tactical_Times] https://t.co/Ol6oxN75Vj

#Joe Gomez attracts offer from Steven Gerrard

Jurgen Klopp confident of Joe Gomez's role in the Liverpool squad despite Steven Gerrard's interest in the youngster.

Joe Gomez might not make Gareth Southgate’s squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar due to a lack of playing time. Ibrahima Konate is currently favored to partner with either Joel Matip or Virgil Van Dijk, so Joe Gomez might need to consider some time away from the Reds to find his name on the team sheet regularly.

Aston Villa are rumored to have sent a loan offer to the former Charlton Athletic academy player. However, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is adamant that Joe Gomez remains an important part of the Reds’ squad.

James Pearce @JamesPearceLFC Klopp says Joe Gomez will be going nowhere in January: "Not the best year for him but we are patient, Joe is patient. I have no plans to give anybody on loan in the winter." #LFC Klopp says Joe Gomez will be going nowhere in January: "Not the best year for him but we are patient, Joe is patient. I have no plans to give anybody on loan in the winter." #LFC

In Jurgen Klopp’s words, all Joe Gomez needs is time:

“We are patient and I think Joe is patient now as well, that’s the situation.”

“He needs time to train, to get where he has been before.”

The Carabao Cup might provide Gomez with the time he needs to prove if his career with the Reds has come to an end or not.

