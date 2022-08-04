John Barnes predicts his 2022-23 Premier League top 4

Former England forward John Barnes has backed Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur to retain their place in the Premier League top four this season.

The last campaign saw Manchester City preserve their status as the champions of England. Liverpool fell one point short of the top spot, while Chelsea and Tottenham earned their place in the top four.

Two months after the end of last season, the Premier League is returning for another exciting campaign. Arsenal will lock horns with Patrick Vieira's Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in the season opener on Friday.

Clubs go into the new campaign with newfound hopes, having used the summer to strengthen their squads. Manchester United are keen to return to the top under Erik ten Hag, while Arsenal have signed the likes of Gabriel Jesus, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Fabio Vieira.

However, Manchester United and Arsenal will still struggle to finish in the top four of the Premier League this term, according to Barnes. The former England forward feels this season's top four will be the same as last campaign. He told Bonus Code Bets:

"I know my top two will be Liverpool and Man City but my next two will be Chelsea and Tottenham. In what order, I don’t know."

Barnes insisted that Manchester City and Liverpool are still stronger than the rest of the league. He thus expects them to compete for the title, while the likes of Chelsea, Tottenham and Arsenal fight it out for a top-four finish. He said:

"Liverpool and Man City have both shown a level of consistency that no one else can match. You have to give Chelsea’s new signings a bit of time to settle in. Tottenham as well, they’ve made some good signings but they’ll need time."

"They’ll both be stronger but needing time. Liverpool will be stronger and consistent enough to be clear of those two teams."

It now remains to be seen if Barnes' prediction will prove to be right.

Who do Liverpool and Manchester City face in their Premier League openers?

Defending champions Manchester City face West Ham United at the London Stadium on Sunday (August 7). Last season's runner-up Liverpool take on newcomers Fulham at Craven Cottage on Saturday (August 6).

Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea are scheduled to lock horns with Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday evening. Tottenham will host Southampton at home earlier that day. Manchester United will face Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford on Sunday.

