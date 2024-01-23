Jordan vs Bahrain Prediction and Betting Tips | January 25th 2024

Jordan will face Bahrain at the Khalifa International Stadium on Thursday in the final round of the 2023 AFC Asian Cup group stage.

The Chivalrous Ones kicked off their continental campaign with a comprehensive 4-0 victory over Malaysia, with Mahmoud Al-Mardi and Mousa Al-Taamari scoring braces for their team. They then played out a 2-2 draw against South Korea in their second group game and had looked set to be headed toward a hard-fought win before their opponents drew level in additional time via a Yazan Alarab own goal.

Jordan sit atop their group with four points from an obtainable six and only need a point on Thursday to confirm a last-16 spot.

Bahrain, meanwhile, were beaten 3-1 by South Korea in their group opener last week and were perhaps fortunate not to have lost by an even larger margin. They picked up their first win of the tournament in their second group game, beating Malaysia 1-0 at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium last Saturday, with Ali Madan finishing spectacularly at the death to hand Muharabi Dilmun all three points.

The Pearl Divers sit third in their group with three points and will automatically advance to the knockout stages with a win on Thursday while a draw could also suffice.

Jordan vs Bahrain Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 30 meetings between the two teams. Jordan have won 14 of those games while Bahrain have won 10 times. There have been six draws between the two teams.

The two teams last faced off in a friendly clash back in September 2021 which the Chivalrous Ones won 2-1.

Muharabi Dilmun have lost their last two games in this fixture after losing just one of their previous seven.

Jordan are the highest-scoring side in Group E so far with a goal tally of six.

Jordan vs Bahrain Prediction

Jordan are on a run of back-to-back unbeaten outings and have lost just one of their last four matches. They sit just one place behind their midweek opponents in the FIFA rankings and will fancy their chances ahead of Thursday's clash.

Bahrain saw their latest result end a three-game losing streak and they will be looking to kick on from that this week. They have, however, had their struggles in this fixture of late and could lose this one.

Prediction: Jordan 1-0 Bahrain

Jordan vs Bahrain Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Jordan to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of the last seven matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just two of their last eight matchups)