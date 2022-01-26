Jordan vs New Zealand prediction, preview, team news and more | International friendlies 2021

Jordan and New Zealand will square off at the New York University Stadium in an international friendly fixture on Thursday.

Jordan come into the game on the back of a 3-1 defeat to Egypt in the quarterfinal of the 2021 FIFA Arab Cup in December. Neither side could be separated in a 1-1 draw before the Pharoahs scored two goals in extra time to advance to the last four.

New Zealand were last in action when they dispatched Gambia with a 2-0 victory in a friendly in November. Chris Wood scored a brace to see off the Scorpions.

The All Whites will face Uzbekistan in another friendly next Wednesday in preparation for the resumption of their 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification campaign in March.

Jordan vs New Zealand Head-to-Head

This will be the third international friendly meeting between the two sides and they each have one win apiece.

Their most recent meeting came in June 2013 when Al Saify Odai's early goal was enough to give Jordan a 1-0 victory.

New Zealand have won each of their last three friendly fixtures while Jordan finished second in Group C of the FIFA Arab Cup before bowing out in the last eight.

Jordan form guide: L-W-L-W-L

New Zealand form guide: W-W-W-L-L

Jordan vs New Zealand Team News

Jordan

There are no known injuries or suspension concerns for Jordan.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

New Zealand

Former West Ham defender Winston Reid and Newcastle United forward Chris Wood headline New Zealand's squad for the friendlies against Jordan and Uzbekistan.

Stefan Marinovic and Andre de Jong were initially included but withdrew.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Jordan vs New Zealand Predicted XI

Jordan Predicted XI (4-4-2): Yazeed Abulaila (GK); Mohammad Abu Hash, Hadi Al Hourani, Abdallah Nasib, Ehsan Haddad; Mahmoud Al Mardi, Noor Al Rawabdeh, Baha Abdel-Rahman, Mohamed Zraiq; Ali Olwan, Yazan Alnaimat

New Zealand Predicted XI (4-3-3): Michael Woud (GK); Winston Reid, Michael Boxall, Tim Payne, Nikko Boxall; Joe Bell, Sarpreet Singh, Clayton Lewis; Elijah Just, Chris Wood, Joe Champness

Jordan vs New Zealand Prediction\

New Zealand are favorites to get the win here and also have superior players to Jordan. However, the West Asians have been in competitive action more recently and this gives them an edge.

Nevertheless, we are backing Danny Hay's side to secure the win with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Jordan 1-2 New Zealand

Edited by Peter P