Jordan vs Spain Prediction and Betting Tips | 17th November 2022

Jordan are set to play Spain at Amman International Stadium on Thursday in an international friendly.

Jordan come into this game on the back of a 1-0 win over Oman in their most recent game. A second-half penalty from Al-Faisaly right-back Ihsan Haddad secured the win for Jordan.

Spain, on the other hand, beat Fernando Santos' Portugal 1-0 in their most recent game. A late second-half goal from Atletico Madrid striker Alvaro Morata sealed the deal for Luis Enrique's Spain.

Jordan vs Spain Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Jordan are playing Spain for the first time in a long time.

Spanish midfielder Dani Olmo has three goal contributions in the Bundesliga for RB Leipzig this season.

Spanish striker Alvaro Morata has scored five goals in La Liga for Atletico Madrid.

Young Spanish winger Nico Williams has six goal contributions in La Liga for Athletic Bilbao.

Spanish attacker Ferran Torres has scored two goals in the league for Barcelona.

Jordan vs Spain Prediction

Jordan will be the clear underdogs against Spain, but can cause problems to Luis Enrique's side. A strong showing against Spain will raise Jordan's profile as a football nation, with the nation still finding its feet at the international stage.

Spain, on the other hand, have named their World Cup squad. Manager Luis Enrique has once again attracted attention for his squad selection, with Paris Saint-Germain centre-back Sergio Ramos, Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara and Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea among the players not named.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Spain have left some serious talent at home Spain have left some serious talent at home 😳 https://t.co/D1ysgAtgQQ

Enrique will now rely on young stars like Gavi, Pedri, Ansu Fati and Nico Williams at the World Cup. Enrique has done a commendable job at the helm for Spain, given the high expectations from the nation. While few expect them to lift the World Cup, a showing similar to the one they displayed at the Euros will be surely appreciated.

Spain have the squad to beat most nations at the tournament, but much will rely on the finishing capability of Alvaro Morata. Enrique is clearly a big fan of the striker, although there have been regular concerns over Morata's inconsistent goalscoring at club level.

All eyes will be on Spain's midfield, where Barcelona's young stars Pedri and Gavi are expected to thrive.

Spain will be the clear favourites to win this game.

Prediction: Jordan 0-4 Spain

Jordan vs Spain Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Spain

Tip 2: game to have over / under 2.5 goals- over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Spain to keep a clean sheet- yes

Cristiano Ronaldo says he feels 'betrayed' by Man Utd and has no respect for Ten Hag! Click here

Poll : 0 votes