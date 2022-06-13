3 Potential long-term replacements for Jordi Alba at Barcelona

Jordi Alba has been a consistent performer for Barcelona since joining from Valencia in 2012. He has played 289 league games for the club, scoring 15 goals and providing 65 assists. Alba helped the Blaugrana win 15 major trophies, including five La Liga titles and one UEFA Champions League trophy.

However, he is 33 years old now and is clearly on a decline. The Blaugrana cannot afford to depend on him for long and will need to sign his replacement going forward.

On that note, here's a list of three left-backs who can replace Jordi Alba at Barcelona.

#3 Jose Gaya

Jose Gaya has been linked with a move to Barcelona

Valencia's Jose Gaya is among the most talented left-backs in La Liga. He made his professional debut for the club in 2012 and has played 233 league games since then. He has contributed six goals and 29 assists in that time.

The Spain international is a modern-day full-back who contributes heavily on both ends of the pitch. He is renowned for his pace and tackling skills and is also adept at delivering quality crosses into the box

The 27-year-old defender played 24 league games last season, scoring two goals and assisting five more. According to WhoScored, he averaged one key pass, 1.5 tackles and 1.4 clearances in La Liga last term.

Gaya's current contract at the Mestalla Stadium will expire at the end of next season. Los Che could look to sell him this summer as opposed to letting him leave for free in 2023.

#2 Javi Galan

Javi Galan has enjoyed impressive 2021-22 season with Celta Vigo

Javi Galan enjoyed an impressive 2021-22 season at Celta Vigo following his transfer from Huesca last summer. The 27-year-old defender played 37 league games last term, contributing three assists.

The Spanish defender is known for his dribbling and tackling skills, along with his ability to whip dangerous crosses into the box. As per WhoScored, he averaged 0.6 key passes, 2.9 tackles, and 2.9 dribble per 90 in the league last season.

As per Marca (via LazioNews24), he is on the radar of Barcelona, Lazio and Fiorentina. Xavi has a battle on his hand to bring him to the Camp Nou.

#3 Álex Grimaldo

Barcelona wants to bring Alex Grimaldo back to Camp Nou

Barcelona academy graduate Alex Grimaldo left the club to join Benfica in the summer transfer window of 2015. Since then, he has established himself as one of the top players in Liga Bwin.

Grimaldo has played 163 league games for the Eagles so far, scoring 14 goals and providing 40 assists. He caught attention with his crossing, passing, and tackling skills, along with his penchant to find his teammates in high goalscoring positions. As per WhoScored, he assisted five goals in La Liga last season while averaging 1.7 tackles, one interception and two key passes per 90.

According to journalist Rudy Galetti, the Blaugrana are looking to bring Grimaldo back to Camp Nou. However, they will face competition from Newcastle United and Juventus to secure his services.

