Chelsea midfielder's mom reduced to tears after son's move to Stamford Bridge 

Jorginho was Chelsea's first signing this summer

Chelsea's new signing Jorginho posted a video of his mother shedding tears of joy after witnessing her son's shirt number at the official club store in London. Watching her son be a part of one of the biggest and most successful clubs in the world proved to be too much for the 26-year-old's mother, who broke into tears of pride and contentment.

She grabbed the jersey that had his name on the back and then turned towards her son with tears pouring down her face. Jorginho then embraced her and kissed her on the cheek, before she whispered something into his ear.

Jorginho followed his Napoli manager to Stamford Bridge for a £57 million deal earlier this transfer window. Due to his tireless work rate, application on the ball and game presence, he is regarded as one of the best defensive midfielders in the game today.

He played 3,197 passes last season, more than any other player in Europe's top 5 leagues.

Jorginho has seen a remarkable rise in his career in the last four years or so. Just about 7 years ago, he represented Sambonifacese in Serie C. He then helped Verona secure promotion to Serie A, before being snapped up by Napoli in 2013.

Since then, he hasn't looked back. He was a key part of Sarri's midfield trio at Naples, guiding them to becoming one of the most beguiling sides in world football.

Any mother would be proud of her child's success, especially if he has risen to have his name printed on the back of a Chelsea shirt.

The incredible moment Jorginho’s mother saw his name on the back of a Chelsea shirt... 💙 pic.twitter.com/mbBbQhDDkz — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 4, 2018

He is ready to make his first professional start for Chelsea in the FA Community Shield encounter against Premier League champions Manchester City. Sarri is likely to task him with the same role he fulfilled at Napoli.