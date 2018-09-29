Jorginho reveals why he chose Chelsea over Manchester City

Chelsea FC v Cardiff City - Premier League

Chelsea have been flourishing under new manager Maurizio Sarri after the Italian boss replaced Antonio Conte at the Stamford Bridge during pre-season this year. The ex-Napoli boss brought with him a player who is extremely well versed with Sarriball from Naples, Jorginho.

Jorginho has been tipped to know Sarri's tactics liked the back of his hand, and he has shown exactly that in the seven games he has played for Chelsea this season. His statistics have been mind-blowing, take a look:

🇮🇹 @ChelseaFC midfielder Jorginho completed 180 passes vs @WestHamUtd.



⏰ He played a pass every 30 seconds.



👟 He now holds the record for the most passes EVER in a @PremierLeague match. pic.twitter.com/HmOw5IWR7w — SPORF (@Sporf) September 23, 2018

Another important part of Jorginho's arrival is the fact that, to play him in the most preferred position of his, Maurizio Sarri has had to play midfielder N'Golo Kante in an advanced position in the midfield. This has brought Sarri's tactics into criticism by fans, but until Sarri fails to deliver, there is abolutely no problem.

What's the news?

In an interview with ESPN, the Italian midfielder revealed that he joined Chelsea even after an alleged agreement with Manchester City, just because of Sarri's arrival at the London club. He said:

"There are a lot of things behind a negotiation process. I believe Sarri's arrival played a big part in it. And there's also greatness of Chelsea, such a big club. So, the factors helped me making my mind.

Jorginho joined Chelsea from Napoli in a deal worth £60 million at the start of the season. His arrival was announced by Chelsea just within 12 hours of announcing Maurizio Sarri's appointment as Head Coach.

In case you didn't know..

Jorginho had been linked with a move to reigning champions Manchester City for the whole summer, having impressed City coach Pep Guardiola in his role in the impressive Napoli side last season. Guardiola has also said that Napoli were the best team in Europe last season.

Post signing for Chelsea, Jorginho's agent revealed that a deal between his client and the Premier League champions was already agreed, but City were unable to finalise an agreement with Napoli, leading to Chelsea snatching the midfielder from City's grasp in the final hours of the transfer saga.

The heart of the matter

Jorginho was already a year into his spell at Napoli when Sarri was appointed Head Coach of the Italian club in 2015, after he impressed at another Serie A club, Empoli. But the Italian midfielder's career took shape and he gained recognition during Sarri's three year stint at Napoli.

When asked about his relationship with Maurizio Sarri and his playing style, Jorginho said,

"Yes, it's a pretty good relationship. He's always bantering, joking with me. His playing style is very offensive, very offensive. He's very tactical and he works a lot on the tactical aspect off the game. It's also entertaining for us players as there are always good moves and fun on the pitch."

What's next?

Sarri, Jorginho and Co. next play on Saturday night, when Chelsea take on Liverpool at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League. After beating Liverpool midweek in the Carabao Cup, it will be difficult to win again because Liverpool will be aching to avenge their loss.

Jorginho was rested for the midweek win versus Liverpool, but there is no doubt he will be the first name on the team sheet, as he has arguably been Chelsea's best player this season. If Chelsea win the Premier League this season, there is no doubt he will be deemed as the signing of the season, and City will surely regret it.