Jose Mourinho believes that Liverpool will win their first Premier League title

Jose Mourinho has won three Premier League titles as manager of Chelsea

What's the story?

Former Manchester United and Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho believes that Liverpool will end their three-decade wait for the English league title. The Portuguese manager voiced his opinion during the Sky Sports post-match program following Liverpool's victory over Manchester City.

In case you didn't know...

Liverpool have won the second-highest number of league titles in England. The Merseysiders though have never won the Premier League since its inception with their last league title coming during the 1989-90 season.

The Reds though are now on course to end their wait after defeating defending champions Manchester City at home and opening up an 8-point lead over second-placed Leicester City.

The heart of the matter

Having won the Premier League three times as manager of Chelsea, Jose Mourinho has now predicted the winner of England's top division for this season. The Portuguese manager believes that Liverpool are the complete puzzle and can finally end their quest for their first Premier League title unless something dramatic breaks the team.

If you are behind [in the title race], you have to feel like you can reach them. If you are top of the league with a big advantage, you have to feel like it is not over.

But I am not there, I'm here. And here, from my position, I think it's done unless something dramatic happens in terms of an injury situation that breaks the team.

But I think the team is a complete puzzle. I feel the way they play is adapted to the qualities of the players.

City are capable of winning seven, eight, nine matches in a row, but I can't see how Liverpool can lose this advantage of nine points to them.

I'm intrigued when we talk about the demands on the modern footballer about trying to win titles. People say, 'it's not going to be easy...' it's not supposed to be easy.

If it was easy, everybody would be winning league titles. Very few people win league titles. It's meant to be tough, it's meant to be demanding.

What's next?

Manchester City now have a lot of ground to cover and their next PL game, right after the international break, will see them facing a young and in-form Chelsea. It's only November and each team still has to play 26 games. However, one can't be faulted for thinking that this is Liverpool's title to lose now.