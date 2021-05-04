Jose Mourinho linked with a shock return to Italy via Juventus - Reports

Portuguese manager Jose Mourinho has been linked with the managerial position at Juventus. The Special One managed in Italy from 2008 to 2010 when he left Chelsea for Inter Milan.

Since then, Jose Mourinho has managed Real Madrid, Chelsea again, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur. The Juventus target was sacked by Spurs after a string of poor results which saw the North London club get knocked out by Dimano Zagreb in the Round of 16 of the Europa League.

Juventus are currently in 4th place in the Serie A table. After winning 9 straight Scudetto titles, their domination came to an end at the hands of Inter Milan, who, coincidentally, won their first Serie A title since Jose Mourinho's time.

Jose Mourinho may have been sacked by Spurs, but the Portuguese landed himself another tidy severance payment that mean he has earned around £77.5 million in pay-offs alone. @benbloomsport reports — https://t.co/67LZUm6uxZ — Telegraph Football (@TeleFootball) April 19, 2021

Juventus looking to replace Andrea Pirlo with Jose Mourinho

After a disappointing season which has seen Juventus struggle to qualify for the Champions League, the Juventus hierarchy are looking to bring Jose Mourinho into the dugout.

Mourinho has a proven track record in Italy. Despite managing Inter Milan for just two seasons, the Portuguese won Serie A in both his seasons there, including one part of a historic treble-winning season in 2010.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato (via Juvefc.com), Mourinho would be interested in taking on the managerial role at Juventus and wouldn't mind a return to Italy.

Mourinho won a treble with Inter Milan in 2010. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Due to his previous affiliation with Juventus' arch rival Inter Milan, many believe it will be difficult for Mourinho to take the gig at the Old Lady. However, Mourinho is no stranger to managing rival teams. Jose has managed both Chelsea and Manchester United in England before taking on the job at Spurs.

Despite being a legend at Juventus, Andrea Pirlo would be under some pressure knowing that a renowned manager like Mourinho is being linked to replace him.

[juvefc] pic.twitter.com/0wXVFDPOtM — Viva (@VivaEFC) May 3, 2021

With Serie A primarily being a league that priorities defensive play, Mourinho's style will suit well at Juventus. However, it remains unclear whether Mourinho will come if Juventus finishing outside the Champions League spots.

As things stand, Juventus are just 2 points ahead of 5th place Napoli with 4 games to play. It would be difficult for the Old Lady to lure a big name like Mourinho without Champions League football next season.