Transfer Rumour: Manchester United enter £30 million race to sign Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

The 23-year-old will have only a year left on his contract at the end of the current season.

by Khushwant Ramesh Rumours 19 Feb 2017, 21:33 IST

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is a Jose Mourinho target

What’s the story?

Manchester United and Jose Mourinho have reportedly entered the £30 million race to sign Arsenal’s distraught midfielder, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. According to multiple reports in the British press this morning, the Portuguese manager is willing to capitalise on Arsenal’s poor run of form and the fans’ disapproval of the youngster to bring him to Old Trafford.

The 23-year-old’s contract expires at the end of next season without any option for the club to extend it for a further year, meaning Arsenal could lose out on one of their most promising players well before he can achieve what is ever so often expected of him.

In case you didn’t know...

This isn’t the first time Mourinho has targetted Oxlade-Chamberlain; in his book written by Rob Beasley, the Portuguese manager was willing to ask Arsenal for the youngster when they were negotiating to sign want-away goalkeeper, Petr Cech.

Beasley recalls the rather distasteful conversation with Mourinho in the book. "He told me in an email: 'Mister Wenger wants Cech and he thinks about money...he is wrong!!! What I want is to f*** him...Want Cech? OK, I want (Theo) Walcott or (Alex) Oxlade-Chamberlain!!! Want a top goalkeeper? OK, I want a young player, s*** with you but I can make him top.'

"The inference was clear. He could make Oxlade-Chamberlain and Walcott top, top stars and succeed where Wenger had failed.”

The heart of the matter

The reason the links are reappearing months after that supposed conversation – and interest – is Arsenal’s current run of form. The Gunners have lost to Watford, Chelsea and Bayern Munich in recent weeks, only beating Hull City in between.

Furthermore, Oxlade-Chamberlain was reportedly involved in a scuffle with his fellow teammates, post his side’s capitulation against the Bavarian giants in the UEFA Champions League. That combined with the fact that he hardly starts any game where there are alternatives means his future is in doubt and possibly lies away from the Emirates.

What’s next?

Should Manchester United consider the winger to be a real target, he’ll fit in nicely into their squad on the right-hand side. Mourinho is desperately looking for someone who can play as a right-winger in his team, having experimented with Juan Mata, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Ashley Young this season.

Sportskeeda’s Take

With Arsenal in all kinds of problems this past couple of weeks, it’s likely they’ll have a clearer picture of how their future will pan out, come the end of the season. That includes offering contracts to key players in Alexis Sanchez, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jack Wilshere, Mesut Ozil and Santi Cazorla.

We reckon the English international will stay put with the club and, in all likelihood, sign a new contract.