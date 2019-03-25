×
Jose Mourinho name the clubs he thinks will play the final of Champions League this season and explains why

Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
News
736   //    25 Mar 2019, 11:39 IST

RC Deportivo La Coruna v Real Madrid CF - La Liga
What's the story?

Former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has revealed the clubs he thinks will feature in the final of UEFA Champions League this season.

The Portuguese coach named Juventus and Barcelona as the two strongest contenders to lift the Champions League this season and predicts a Lionel Messi- Cristiano Ronaldo face off in the finals.

In case you didn't know...

Mourinho is currently on a break from football after he was sacked last December by Manchester United. United endured a tough start to the campaign under Mourinho, who won the Europa League with United in 2017/18 season.

The 58-year-old Portuguese tactician is eyeing a return to Champions League football next season but admitted that he has rejected several job offers.

"What I have in mind is that I would like to be back in the summer, in June, for a new club, for a new pre-season," Mourinho told BeIN Sports. 
“I hope to return to compete in the Champions League soon, but sometimes, when you are away, you have to learn to win other things,” 

Meanwhile, both Juventus and Barcelona are into the Quarter Finals of the Champions League this season after winning against Atletico Madrid and Lyon respectively.

The heart of the matter

Mourinho is in the role of an analyst now and predicts that Barcelona and Juventus will be playing the final against each other.

In an interview with France Press, Mourinho said via AS:

"Juventus and Barcelona are the two big candidates for this year’s Champions League, but there are also the English teams, Ajax and Porto."
 Everyone talks about Ronaldo and Messi, but I prefer to talk about Juventus and Barcelona. The world focuses more on the individual, but I will always be a football coach and football is a team sport,”
“The Bianconeri and Blaugrana, however, they have experience, talent and each have a special player. Normally, wherever these special players are, those teams end up becoming the best.”

What's next?

Juventus will face Ajax in the quarter-finals of the Champions League while Barcelona take on Manchester United.

UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Quarter-finals
10 Apr LIV POR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Porto
10 Apr TOT MAN 12:30 AM Tottenham vs Manchester City
11 Apr AJA JUV 12:30 AM Ajax vs Juventus
11 Apr MAN BAR 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Barcelona
17 Apr JUV AJA 12:30 AM Juventus vs Ajax
17 Apr BAR MAN 12:30 AM Barcelona vs Manchester United
18 Apr POR LIV 12:30 AM Porto vs Liverpool
18 Apr MAN TOT 12:30 AM Manchester City vs Tottenham
All Fixtures →
