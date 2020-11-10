Jose Mourinho is quietly building Tottenham into a title-winning side

Tottenham Hotspur moved to the top of the Premier League table for the first time this season, following a narrow 1-0 win against West Bromwich Albion on Sunday.

Although they lost their position at the top after barely two hours as Leicester City defeated Wolverhampton Wanderers to overtake them, it showed the kind of team Spurs have become.

Under Jose Mourinho, the North London side has developed the sort of winning mentality that has been lacking for many years. The Portuguese took over a hugely underperforming team and has already transformed them into winners.

Tottenham have lost just two games in all competitions, and have tasted defeat in the Premier League just once since the opening day loss to Everton. They’ve also been scoring goals for fun, having humiliated Manchester United 6-1 last month.

One thing that has hindered Spurs from challenging for trophies is the club’s propensity to fall off when the stakes are high. Under Jose Mourinho, though, the team is gradually mastering the art of winning even when they don’t play well.

Sunday’s game against West Brom was the perfect depiction of the team that Tottenham has become under Jose Mourinho. As the Baggies sat deep and defended for the majority of the game, many thought it was going to be one of those frustrating days for Spurs.

However, Jose Mourinho’s charges kept on fighting and pushing until the goal eventually arrived in the last minute of the game.

In his post-game conference, Jose Mourinho claimed his side would easily be champions in most European leagues. Although he sounded boastful, it is not far-fetched to suggest that Spurs have massively improved under his guidance.

"We are a team and the boys are behaving like a team."



👔 Jose's reaction at The Hawthorns. #THFC ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/vcFFOtZm3F — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) November 8, 2020

"I would say that this team could be champions in many European countries," said Jose Mourinho, as quoted by Sky Sports.

"In the Premier League it is the most difficult one to be [champions].

"You can do a good season, you can have a lot of points but in the end you know - Liverpool, Man City, Chelsea, Man United, Leicester, Arsenal - you can have a good season and not be champions," he added.

It’s still early days yet and no one is tagging Tottenham as title favorites. But maybe the lack of attention from the media is exactly what Jose Mourinho needs as he gradually builds Spurs into title challengers.