Jose Mourinho reveals why he didn't make a substitution against Juventus

Rishi Kataria FOLLOW ANALYST News 510 // 24 Oct 2018, 21:55 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Jose Mourinho and Co suffered yet another loss against Juventus in the Champions League group stage.

What's the story?

Jose Mourinho has been under a lot of criticism for United's performance in his third season at the club. United currently sit in 10th position, which is disgusting given the history of the club.

Mourinho didn't make a single substitution against Juventus, which was quite surprising. It was the first time in seven years that the Old Trafford club didn't make any substitution.

In case you didn't know...

The Champions League clash between Manchester United and Juventus ended in a 1-0 win for the Italian giants. Paulo Dybala scored the first-half winner, which was the only goal of the game. Juventus dominated throughout the first half which helped them take the lead against Red Devils.

United tried everything to make a comeback in the second half but to no avail. They were not able to score the equalizer, because of which they are currently in second position in the group.

Scholes has been vocal in criticising Mourinho and the squad for their performance this season.

The heart of the matter

Speaking about not making the substitution, Mourinho said:

The only really attacking option was a young 18-year-old lad who has never played in the first team before. Given the dynamic of the game, I didn’t feel it was appropriate to bring him on.

You can’t expect a kid making his debut in a game like this to give you something like scoring a goal. So that’s why I didn’t make any changes on the pitch.

Mourinho also said how he missed Fellaini who is injured:

I really missed Fellaini because when we are dominant, we are playing in the opponents’ half and the opponent closes the way they did, and they brought [Andrea] Barzagli as a third centre-back, Fellaini is a player that gives us different things.

Mourinho doesn't hesitate to blame his players after he loses any game. This time though, he praised his players, who performed really very well in the second half.

We missed him, but the boys gave everything and when the boys give everything and go until the last second I am always happy with them.”

What's next?

Manchester United cannot afford to lose any more games this season. Mourinho and the club need to find some way to save their season.