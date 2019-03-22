Jose Mourinho reveals who he thinks is the most valuable player in the world

Shubham Dupare FOLLOW ANALYST News 22 Mar 2019, 14:20 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Jose Mourinho has said Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi aren't the MVPs of football right now.

What's the story?

Jose Mourinho, whilst speaking to beIN SPORTS in an exclusive interview, revealed the one player who has surpassed Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo and Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi as the world's most valuable player at the moment.

He picked Paris St. Germain's prolific goalscorer Kylian Mbappe as the MVP, because of his unbelievable talent and qualities.

In case you didn't know...

Mbappe, who is just 20 years old now, won the FIFA World Cup with his nation France last year, even scoring in the final against Croatia and matching Brazilian icon Pele's feat of being only the second teenager to ever score in the final of the world's biggest football tournament.

The former Monaco winger is currently the top-scorer in Ligue 1 with 26 goals in 23 appearances for his club.

He is already the youngest to reach 10 goals in Champions League history and boasts much better stats than the impressive duo of Messi and Ronaldo when they were of the same age.

The heart of the matter

Mourinho, who is yet to take up another job following his sacking as the Manchester United manager in December last year, appeared on a beIN SPORTS special program titled 'Special One - Special Memories' and praised Mbappe's incredible potential.

He said that the Frenchman can be a future superstar, but even now he is one of the world's best. He told beIN SPORTS:

"For a player like Mbappe, when you speak about the future, you don't need to say what he's going to be like in five years' time, in 10 years' time, Just focus on now. He's absolutely incredible.”

He also compared the player with Ronaldo and Messi, who are arguably the best in the world at the moment and concluded that Mbappe has to be the world's most valuable player at the moment. He added:

Advertisement

"I think going by his age and [and considering] the age of Cristiano, of Messi, [both] over 30, Neymar is 27. When you go to the market level and age is also a factor, I think he's the most valuable player in the world.”

He finally added that he is an incredible talent and his skills are unbelievable. He concluded:

"In a hypothetical transfer, he's the most expensive player in football now. In terms of his qualities, [he is] unbelievable. One word is enough. It means everything."

What's next?

Mourinho has kept everyone in the dark over his future, but let's hope that one of the most successful managers of all time returns to coaching at the turn of the season.

Advertisement