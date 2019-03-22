×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Jose Mourinho reveals who he thinks is the most valuable player in the world

Shubham Dupare
ANALYST
News
22 Mar 2019, 14:20 IST

Jose Mourinho has said Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi aren't the MVPs of football right now.
Jose Mourinho has said Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi aren't the MVPs of football right now.

What's the story?

Jose Mourinho, whilst speaking to beIN SPORTS in an exclusive interview, revealed the one player who has surpassed Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo and Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi as the world's most valuable player at the moment.

He picked Paris St. Germain's prolific goalscorer Kylian Mbappe as the MVP, because of his unbelievable talent and qualities.

In case you didn't know...

Mbappe, who is just 20 years old now, won the FIFA World Cup with his nation France last year, even scoring in the final against Croatia and matching Brazilian icon Pele's feat of being only the second teenager to ever score in the final of the world's biggest football tournament.

The former Monaco winger is currently the top-scorer in Ligue 1 with 26 goals in 23 appearances for his club.

He is already the youngest to reach 10 goals in Champions League history and boasts much better stats than the impressive duo of Messi and Ronaldo when they were of the same age.

The heart of the matter

Mourinho, who is yet to take up another job following his sacking as the Manchester United manager in December last year, appeared on a beIN SPORTS special program titled 'Special One - Special Memories' and praised Mbappe's incredible potential.

He said that the Frenchman can be a future superstar, but even now he is one of the world's best. He told beIN SPORTS:

"For a player like Mbappe, when you speak about the future, you don't need to say what he's going to be like in five years' time, in 10 years' time, Just focus on now. He's absolutely incredible.”

He also compared the player with Ronaldo and Messi, who are arguably the best in the world at the moment and concluded that Mbappe has to be the world's most valuable player at the moment. He added:

Advertisement
"I think going by his age and [and considering] the age of Cristiano, of Messi, [both] over 30, Neymar is 27. When you go to the market level and age is also a factor, I think he's the most valuable player in the world.”

He finally added that he is an incredible talent and his skills are unbelievable. He concluded:

"In a hypothetical transfer, he's the most expensive player in football now. In terms of his qualities, [he is] unbelievable. One word is enough. It means everything."

What's next?

Mourinho has kept everyone in the dark over his future, but let's hope that one of the most successful managers of all time returns to coaching at the turn of the season.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Paris Saint-Germain Football Cristiano Ronaldo Kylian Mbappe Jose Mourinho Leisure Reading
Shubham Dupare
ANALYST
Football is my cup of tea. Let's talk football over a Cup of tea!
Five players who have felt the curse of the number 7 shirt at Manchester United
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons why Laurent Blanc could be the perfect replacement for Jose Mourinho
RELATED STORY
PSG News: Kylian Mbappe more valuable than Messi and Ronaldo, says Jose Mourinho
RELATED STORY
5 most valuable forwards in the world right now
RELATED STORY
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and the return of hope at Manchester United
RELATED STORY
Top 3 best young centre forwards in the world at the moment
RELATED STORY
Manchester United: Month of reckoning beckons as the resurgence continues
RELATED STORY
3 Managers that could bring back the glory days for Manchester United
RELATED STORY
'He has the ability to be held in the same breath as Mbappe - he's that good': Phil Neville heaps praise on Manchester United star
RELATED STORY
5 transfers that would've changed the history of football
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 32
30 Mar FUL MAN 06:00 PM Fulham vs Manchester City
30 Mar BRI SOU 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Southampton
30 Mar BUR WOL 08:30 PM Burnley vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
30 Mar CRY HUD 08:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Huddersfield Town
30 Mar LEI AFC 08:30 PM Leicester City vs AFC Bournemouth
30 Mar MAN WAT 08:30 PM Manchester United vs Watford
30 Mar WES EVE 11:00 PM West Ham vs Everton
31 Mar CAR CHE 06:35 PM Cardiff City vs Chelsea
31 Mar LIV TOT 09:00 PM Liverpool vs Tottenham
02 Apr ARS NEW 12:30 AM Arsenal vs Newcastle
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
European Qualifiers
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us