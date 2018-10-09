×
Jose Mourinho rewarded the Manchester United squad after their win against Newcastle

Ninad Singh
ANALYST
Feature
289   //    09 Oct 2018, 19:41 IST

Manchester United players were rewarded immediately after their clash against Newcastle.
Manchester United players were rewarded immediately after their clash against Newcastle.

According to an article published by Metro analyst Sean Kearns, Jose Mourinho rewarded his Manchester United side in a fashionable manner, after their dramatic 3-2 victory over Newcastle United at the Old Trafford past weekend, a victory that has raised multiple questions for the Manchester United fans and the board members.

Alexis Sanchez scored in injury time to ensure United completed a second-half comeback against the Magpies after going 2-0 down in the first 15 minutes. The victory eased some of the pressure on Mourinho and that means his job, for the immediate future at least, is likely to be safe.

United now have an 11-day break until they’re back in action due to the international break but those not on duty were expected to report back to training on Tuesday.

However, it does not come as a surprise to any of us that Mourinho has given his players an extra day off as a reward to their ultimate victory, prior to the International break. The fact that his entire team put forward a display of high-pressure football and using the set-pieces as more than just goal-scoring opportunities, they surely deserve this reward.

With the International break being the next stop, Mourinho will attend Serbia’s historic clash with Montenegro on Thursday and is likely to keep a close eye on United targets Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Nikola Milenkovic, as the two Serbians have been under the radar of the 'chosen one'.

In addition, Jose Mourinho's future was something that was under speculation, and the Manchester United board might want to reconsider their decision regarding the 'sacking' of the Portuguese manager.

Given the fact that the International break will leave Mourinho with some free space, and that he will be able to plan out for the upcoming fixtures against the likes of Chelsea and Juventus.


