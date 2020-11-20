Jose Mourinho and Tottenham’s title credentials will be tested by Manchester City

It’s been exactly a year since Jose Mourinho was appointed the manager of Tottenham Hotspur. In the last 12 months, there’s no denying that he has transformed the fortunes of the club.

When the Portuguese walked through the doors at Tottenham, he told his players to trust him and the trophies would come. For a club that hasn’t won anything for decades, Mourinho’s words were a statement of intent.

After serving as Tottenham's manager for a year, Mourinho has truly brought the club closer to winning the Premier League. Spurs currently sit in second place in the league table and are just a single point below leaders Leicester City.

The club hasn’t lost in the league since their opening day defeat to Everton. In all competitions, Tottenham have lost just twice all season while winning each of their last three games on the trot.

Tottenham are the most in-form English team

Despite occupying the second spot in the Premier League, there’s currently no team in the English top-flight that is in better form than Tottenham. However, as Spurs prepare to welcome Manchester City on Saturday, the will know that their title credentials will be tested.

Mourinho and his side need to make a statement against City and the result at full time will indicate if they are ready to challenge for the Premier League title this season. Some weeks ago, the Portuguese manager acknowledged his team’s progress this season and suggested that Spurs would easily become champions if they played in another league in Europe.

"I would say that this team could be champions in many European countries," Mourinho, told Sky Sports.

"In the Premier League, it is very difficult to be champions. You can have a good season, you can have a lot of points but in the end, you know - Liverpool, Man City, Chelsea, Man United, Leicester, Arsenal - you can have a good season and not be champions.”

Tottenham have played very well in the league and have battered their opponents into submission. The 6-1 thrashing of Manchester United stands out as the team's best performance this season. However, a tougher test awaits them when Pep Guardiola’s side come to town on Saturday.

In terms of quality and squad depth, Spurs are probably on a par with Manchester City. However, the Citizens have been one of the most consistent sides in the Premier League in the last decade.

Despite not starting the season on a good note, City are still one of the favourites to win the title. Should Tottenham beat them on Saturday, though, it will be a huge statement to their rivals that Spurs and Mourinho have truly arrived.