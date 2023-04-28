Jose Mourinho wants Roma to sign Liverpool star valued at €15m this summer - Reports

AS Roma manager Jose Mourinho has asked the team to look into the possibility of signing Liverpool defender Joel Matip. Italian outlet Forza Roma report that the Portuguese manager is highly interested in the centre-back and feels the player could make a difference in Serie A.

According to the report, the Reds are looking to overhaul their squad and a host of players could leave Anfield in the summer. Matip could hence be on his way out, and the Merseyside club will look to sell him off before 2024 when his contract expires. Manager Jurgen Klopp has already approved selling him for the right offer as the player will not be handed an extension.

Thus, Roma have become interested in signing Matip. Jose Mourinho is said to be a fan of the player. The Giallorossi will be looking for a repeat of the success they enjoyed with the cheap deal for Manchester United's Chris Smalling, who has become a vital player for them.

The report adds that Matip is being offered around in Italy and a deal could be struck for around €15 million.

Roma are also considering the possibility of signing Evan Ndicka. The 23-year-old is an exciting defender who is set to leave Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt on a free at the end of the season. They have already spoken to him and will be waiting on his decision at the end of the month amidst contract offers from multiple teams.

Liverpool looking to sign PSG midfielder

Renato Sanches could be available in the summer.

Liverpool have shown interest in signing Paris Saint-Germain's Renato Sanches. According to Football Insider, the Portugal midfielder has been added to a list of expendable players who could leave the club in the summer and the Reds are looking to sign him.

Initially, Liverpool were interested in Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham. However, they have pulled out of a possible move recently and will look to sign multiple players in midfield rather than just Bellingham. Alongside Sanches, they have shown an interest in the likes of Chelsea's Mason Mount and Brighton & Hove Albion's Alexis Mac Allister.

The former Lille midfielder, who joined Les Parisiens this season, has endured a tough season. He has just started five games this season and could prove to be a valuable addition to a Liverpool side looking to revamp their midfield.

