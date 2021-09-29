Jules Kounde breaks silence over failed Chelsea switch

Jules Kounde has revealed that he is focusing on playing at his best for Sevilla after a failed move to Chelsea in the summer transfer window.

Kounde was linked heavily with a move to Chelsea as the Blues wanted the Frenchman to replace compatriot Kurt Zouma.

Zouma was sold to West Ham United for a fee of £25 million, and Chelsea subsequently wanted to sign a replacement for the defender.

Although Chelsea thought they had struck a deal to sign Jules Kounde from Sevilla, the Spanish club’s director Monchi wanted the Blues to pay the entire £68 million release clause.

The supposed deal eventually fell through and Kounde remained at Sevilla. While there were reports that Jules Kounde was unhappy after the collapse of the deal, he has started the season well.

The centre-back admitted that he is now over what happened in the summer, and is focussing on what is ahead of him with the Andalusian side.

“As always. We all know it was a lively summer. Now it is over,” Jules Kounde said.

“I am concentrating on the team, on what I have to do. The team needs me and I need the team to perform at our best.

“At the moment, I am happy with the results, with how I am playing, though I have a lot of room to improve and to have a more complete season than last season.”

Chelsea doing well despite failing to sign Jules Kounde

The Blues’ failure to sign Jules Kounde has not had a massive bearing on their season yet as they have done well defensively so far.

Thomas Tuchel’s side have been solid at the back with Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Thiago Silva doing well.

However, it remains to be seen if the Blues will be able to maintain the consistency with a number of games on the horizon.

Jules Kounde’s contract with Sevilla expires only in 2024, but considering he has a release clause, they will not be able to stop him from leaving.

His release clause isn’t beyond Chelsea’s reach, so perhaps a move in January or even in the next summer transfer window is still possible.

