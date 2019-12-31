Jurgen Klopp keen to offer Adam Lallana one year contract extension at Liverpool

Will Adam Lallana leave Liverpool at the end of the season?

According to Chris Bascombe of the Telegraph, Jurgen Klopp is insistent on offering Adam Lallana a one-year contract extension at Liverpool and is reluctant to lose the midfielder on a free transfer at the end of the season. Lallana has six months left on his current deal and is free to negotiate with clubs home and abroad from January, as he looks set to end his 6-year association with the Merseyside club.

While the 31-year-old is not one of the first names on the team sheet, he is still highly regarded by the manager and has delivered the goods consistently when fit, making him one of Klopp's most trusted players in the squad. Lallana is also one of the few surviving members from the squad the German inherited in 2015, as he played a key role in Klopp's Gegenpressing regime early in his tenure.

The former Borussia Dortmund coach will not stand in his way if he expresses his desire to leave the club at the end of the season but it is believed that Lallana will have an option to extend his stay at the club beyond the end of the season. Liverpool have also agreed a deal for Red Bull Salzburg's Takumi Minamino and it remains to be seen if his arrival proves to be a defining factor in Lallana's decision.