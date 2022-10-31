Jurgen Klopp provides injury update on 2 Liverpool stars ahead of UCL clash against Napoli 

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has provided an injury update on two of his players ahead of their crunch UEFA Champions League encounter with Napoli on Tuesday (November 1).

The Reds, who have already qualified for the round of 16, must beat the high-flying Partenopei by four or more goals to win Group A.

While Klopp has much of his first-team available for the clash, Joel Matip is sidelined with an injury, while Ibrahima Konate is back in contention.

The Frenchman has struggled with a knee injury this season but has recovered now and could see a few minutes off the bench on Tuesday.

Speaking of the defender, Klopp said (via Liverpool Echo):

"It's very good to have him back. He's ready for the squad now. He trained yesterday completely normal. He's had eight or nine days. That's obviously very good. He is an option."

On Matip, the German just said the midfielder "isn't fit."

Konate's return is a massive selection boost for Klopp, who's seen Virgil van Dijk go through the motions this season.

The Dutchman came up short once again last weekend when Crysencio Summerville beat him to score the winner for Leeds United at Anfield.

Meanwhile, Joe Gomez isn't in the best form either, as his error led to Leeds' first goal in a 2-1 defeat for Liverpool.

Liverpool ought to avenge opening day humiliation by Napoli

Liverpool started their Champions League season with a 4-1 drubbing at the hands of Napoli at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium on September 7.

A brace from Piotr Zielinski coupled with goals from Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa and Giovanni Simeone had the Partenopei race to a 4-0 lead by the 46th minute. Luis Diaz pulled one back for the Reds in the 49th minute.

However, since then, Klopp's side have won all four games to canter into the knockout stages, but as things stand, will go through as group runners-up.

To topple Napoli as leaders, they must win by a margin of four or more goals. This seems like a daunting task considering the Serie A outfit are on a blazing run of form right now.

Not only is Luciano Spaletti's team unbeaten all season, but they are currently on a 13-game winning streak in all competitions. They have scored a staggering 40 goals in the process.

Liverpool have a real task on their hands here.

