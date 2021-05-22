Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool on the brink of securing top-four finish after Burnley blitz

No team has been in better form than Liverpool since the beginning of April. The Reds have simply been outstanding since exiting the UEFA Champions League.

Despite the numerous injuries suffered by Jurgen Klopp’s side, they are currently on an eight-match unbeaten run.

Liverpool have also impressively won each of their last four matches in the Premier League, boosting their chances of securing a place in the top four.

The Reds may have started the campaign poorly, but they have recovered brilliantly and are on course to finish the season strongly.

ONE DOWN, ONE TO GO!



A BIG WIN FOR THE REDS AT TURF MOOR 😍 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 19, 2021

Reds thrash Burnley

Liverpool made Burnley their latest victims by coasting to a big 3-0 victory at Turf Moor on Wednesday.

The Merseyside outfit put up an impressive performance to make it four wins from their last four matches in the Premier League.

The Reds have now beaten Southampton, Manchester United, West Bromwich Albion and Burnley in consecutive games, impressively scoring 11 goals in the process.

Liverpool are finally clicking into full gear, and their recent performances suggest they mean business in the race for Champions League qualification.

Back into the top four ⬆️

Robbo's service resumes 🅰️

Bobby's opener omen ⚽



5️⃣ talking points from #BURLIV: — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 20, 2021

Liverpool cruise into Premier League top four

Liverpool's latest win over Burnley takes them to fourth place in the Premier League, overtaking Leicester City, who lost to Chelsea on Tuesday.

This is the first time in over three months that Liverpool have broken into the top four. They will seal a place in next season’s Champions League if they win their final game.

Klopp said, as quoted by Goal:

"It was a semi-final. We had to win the semi-final and we did. Nothing is decided yet but we improved our position and we have the final. That's what we needed. It's what we deserve because this was a top performance.”

"You can't give any chance away against Burnley because of the way they play. They wanted to go for our centre-halves but our boys did outstandingly well.”

It has been a challenging season for Liverpool as they are set to end the season without any silverware. However, the Reds can save their season by qualifying for the Champions League.