"Just sell him" "It's embarrassing" - Arsenal fans fume as key player misses out due to injury for crucial Premier League clash against Everton

Arsenal fans are upset with the news that Takehiro Tomiyasu will miss out on their final Premier League clash of the season against Everton on Sunday, May 22.

Tomiyasu, who was sidelined with an injury until April, only returned to fitness late last month and played five league games since then. However, the Japanese defender was injured again in their previous game against Newcastle United on May 16 and has been deemed unfit to play in today's crucial game.

This saw the Gooners take to Twitter to rage about the star's unreliability and constant fitness struggles, with some demanding that the club sell him.

Here is a selection of tweets from Arsenal fans:

S4V @LacaSavvv Can we just sell Tomiyasu Can we just sell Tomiyasu

Sakanelli14 @Sakanelli14 We defo need a new RB, tomiyasu isn't reliable enough these days. Would be a very solid backup though We defo need a new RB, tomiyasu isn't reliable enough these days. Would be a very solid backup though

William🦋 @AFCWilliam__ Tomiyasu has played 49% of our Prem minutes this season.



Tierney has played 56% of our Prem minutes this season.



Partey has played 59% of our Prem minutes this season.



It’s embarrassing Tomiyasu has played 49% of our Prem minutes this season.Tierney has played 56% of our Prem minutes this season.Partey has played 59% of our Prem minutes this season.It’s embarrassing

TrickyTomiyasu @TrickyTomi Its a real shame that Tomiyasu has died once again Its a real shame that Tomiyasu has died once again https://t.co/KKVchlQLqp

dylan @JakeL0ckIey Tomiyasu injured again Tomiyasu injured again 😂😂😂😂

Don_Bugsy @Karthick_gunner Arsenal @Arsenal TEAM NEWS



🧱 Gabriel starts in defence

Elneny holds the midfield

🌶 Saka in attack



#ARSEVE TEAM NEWS🧱 Gabriel starts in defenceElneny holds the midfield🌶 Saka in attack 🚨 TEAM NEWS🧱 Gabriel starts in defence💪 Elneny holds the midfield🌶 Saka in attack🔜 #ARSEVE https://t.co/xtK8qQtQPi Is Tomiyasu an imaginary character 🙄🙄 twitter.com/Arsenal/status… Is Tomiyasu an imaginary character 🙄🙄 twitter.com/Arsenal/status…

Teddy Brukshut @YaadieOuttaWata Is Tomiyasu even real? Man is a figment of our imagination Is Tomiyasu even real? Man is a figment of our imagination

The star has been a vital piece of Mikel Arteta's defense, but injuries over the course of the season have seen him play just 21 Premier League games. The injury against Newcastle will see him miss the last match of the season, as he will have to watch from the sidelines.

Arsenal will have to remain focused and hope they can take all three points from Everton in a last-gasp attempt for the remaining Champions League spot. The fifth-placed Gunners will need to beat Everton and hope that Tottenham Hotspur lose against Norwich City to get into fourth place.

Arsenal have had a flurry of exits recently, and that could continue

The Emirates Stadium has seen quite a few exits from club stars over the last twelve months, and that could continue as the league heads into another transfer window.

Last summer, the Gunners saw the last of players like Willian, David Luiz, and Joe Willock. In the winter transfer window this January, former club-captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang exited the club, alongside players like Callum Chambers and Sead Kolasinac.

Players like Alexandre Lacazette, Eddie Nketiah, and Mohamed Elneny are set to see their contracts expire, and they could also leave the Gunners this summer. So it's expected that the higher-ups at the Emirates Stadium will be working on replacements.

With the club fighting for a return to the Champions League, they will need a number of fresh, prolific faces under Mikel Arteta's guidance before the new season commences. There have already been numerous reports of their interest in Manchester City star Gabriel Jesus, as well as reports of links to Barcelona's Memphis Depay.

In the meantime, the Gunners will have to hope they can snatch Champions League qualification from Tottenham Hotspur's grasp.

