“Just Shaun Wright Phillips with more dribbling ability” – Chelsea fans convinced they don’t need ‘bang average’ transfer target after performance for national team

Raheem Sterling's performance for England against Italy on June 11 has left Chelsea fans saying that they don't need to sign the Manchester City winger.

The 27-year-old forward was gifted the best chance of the game at Molineux when he was presented with an open goal in the second half. However, he ballooned the bouncing ball over the top of the bar.

Paddy Power @paddypower Just like in 2014, Raheem Sterling has once again fooled the nation into thinking it was a certain goal against Italy. Just like in 2014, Raheem Sterling has once again fooled the nation into thinking it was a certain goal against Italy. https://t.co/BOOMbG9vK7

The Three Lions put in a largely tame performance against the Azzurri as they continued their winless start to their UEFA Nations League campaign.

Gareth Southgate made seven changes from the side that drew with Germany in Munich last time out. Chelsea stars Mason Mount and Reece James were both handed starts, as were former Blues players Fikayo Tomori and Tammy Abraham.

The hosts never really looked like scoring past Gianluigi Donnarumma, with Sterling bearing the brunt of fan criticism online. The Manchester City winger was named the captain of the side as he won his 75th senior cap.

Sterling was a key part of Southgate's side that reached the World Cup semi-finals and was in electric form at the European Championships last year. Despite those accomplishments for his country, fans continue to remain unconvinced.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions to the Manchester City forward's performance:

warwick monk @athole52

Might be a good signing for Everton if Pep wants to get rid of him as rumoured 🤭🤣 Raheem Sterling really is bang average 🤦‍♂️🤷‍♂️Might be a good signing for Everton if Pep wants to get rid of him as rumoured🤭🤣 #ENGITA Raheem Sterling really is bang average 🤦‍♂️🤷‍♂️Might be a good signing for Everton if Pep wants to get rid of him as rumoured 😈🤭🤣 #ENGITA

#Tuchainsout @BrexitChels Sterling is just Shaun Wright Phillips with more dribbling ability. No way should he be a starter for us. Sterling is just Shaun Wright Phillips with more dribbling ability. No way should he be a starter for us.

Max @CFCMax_ Sterling is fucking ASS OH MY GOD



If any of you lot want him at Chelsea you need to open your eyes fr fr Sterling is fucking ASS OH MY GOD If any of you lot want him at Chelsea you need to open your eyes fr fr

Sab @SabuSmith Sterling’s first touch stinks Sterling’s first touch stinks

Thomas Mayo @TMayo7 Raheem Sterling is absolutely fucking dreadful Raheem Sterling is absolutely fucking dreadful 😂😂😂

.🇦🇷 @Cf_clinical Sterling is so shit



We don’t need him at Chelsea Sterling is so shitWe don’t need him at Chelsea

Chelsea linked with signing England and Manchester City superstar Raheem Sterling

According to The Telegraph, some of Europe's biggest clubs believe Sterling is ready to depart the Etihad Stadium this summer after seven incredibly successful seasons.

Chelsea are reported to be weighing up a bid for the forward, who has just a year left on his current contract. Sterling made 48 appearances for Pep Guardiola's side last term, scoring 17 times and providing nine assists as City won their fourth Premier League title in five seasons.

The former Liverpool star is yet to decide on his future, with the Blues showing a keen interest alongside La Liga giants Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Sterling admitted last year that he may be forced to look for a move if his playing time does not improve. Guardiola regularly left him out of City's most important games of the campaign.

The west London club are keen to improve their attacking options this summer following a turbulent season for the club. They lost both domestic cup finals and were placed under government sanctions due to Roman Abramovich's alleged ties with Vladimir Putin.

